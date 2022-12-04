By Enzo Flojo · 6 min read

As of this writing, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last eight games, and they are currently carrying an 11-11 win-loss record. That puts them in third place in the Northwest Division and in 11th place in the Western Conference. Early in November, the Blazers did pretty well and were among the top six teams in the West, but an injury to star player Damian Lillard has derailed their strong start to the season. That said, Anfernee Simons has been a revelation, and Jerami Grant has also stepped up. We’re not sure if the Blazers can ever return to contention, but they could sure use some help right now, especially up front.

Here we will look at the one Portland Trail Blazers player who must be part of a deal before the 2022-23 season trade deadline.

Justise Winslow of the Portland Blazers

Before being decimated by injuries, there were many reasons why the Blazers had a strong start to the 2022-23 season. The team’s acquisition of Jerami Grant along with the healthy returns of Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are chief among these. Additionally, budding young star Anfernee Simons and rookie Shaedon Sharpe have both shown a ton of promise this season. It speaks well of a possibly bright future for the team in the coming years.

Having said that, the Blazers are currently struggling with injuries to Lillard, Josh Hart, and Gary Payton II, among others. That’s a big reason why they’ve tumbled down to .500 after their strong start.

As such, a change is beckoning for Portland, especially if they want to win as many games as they can this season while also securing their future.

To help that along, one guy they really should consider trading is Justise Winslow. Keep in mind that Winslow’s $4.1 million expiring salary may be utilized to facilitate a trade if Portland decides to experiment with the roster. More importantly, a Winslow deal can also help plug one of the Blazers’ holes at the backup center position.

Take note as well that because of Winslow’s Early Bird Rights, the Blazers are unable to extend him midseason. This leaves unrestricted free agency as the only option for keeping him long-term. That means the Blazers can trade him now for a piece that will help them or risk losing him in 2023 free agency. Portland must now make a decision, and it only has till the trade deadline to do so.

Recall that the 6’6 26-year-old forward was part of an interesting deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in February. That sent Winslow along with Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, and a second-round pick to Portland in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

TRADE SZN IS HERE 🚨 Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future 2nd round pick to the Blazers To get Norman Powell and Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/Zw6WGvJYYM — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2022

While Winslow’s arrival was met with a bit of skepticism, the Duke alum has proven to be incredibly useful for the Blazers. There have even been some interesting comparisons with no less than Golden State Warriors mainstay Draymond Green. Yes, that’s a stretch, but it’s still quite interesting, eh?

Take note that Winslow’s team-first attitude and ability to guard positions one through five have made him a revelation off the Blazers’ bench. Sure, he’s not scoring enough to be considered for Sixth Man of the Year, but he’s everything this organization needs in terms of having a physical, athletic, and skilled reserve.

We can harp on him all day about the fact he can’t shoot. However, this team is loaded with shooters already anyway. What Winslow does bring to the table are his defense, ballhandling, passing, and basketball IQ. These have been invaluable since his arrival, particularly this season as the Blazers continue to tread water in the Western Conference.

Winslow just passes the eyeball test. He is usually at the correct position at the right time, especially on defense. That is an intrinsic ability, whether it’s a pass, a screen, and defensive swipe, or a cut.

We guess that’s why way back in the 2015 NBA Draft, then Boston GM Danny Ainge was allegedly willing to deal four Boston Celtics first-round picks for Winslow. Over the years, injuries, limited opportunities, and periods of bad form have hampered him, but the inherent talent is still there for us to see.

This season, numbers-wise, despite a near triple-double against the Phoenix Suns on November 4, he has averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. He currently shoots 41.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. Those won’t win any citations or awards for him, but again, his impact goes beyond the data.

Now, circling back to his current contract. As previously stated, Winslow’s $4.1 million deal is unlikely to provide something big in return. However, the Blazers don’t really need someone “big” in the figurative sense. They do need someone “big” in the literal sense — someone who can effectively spell minutes for Nurkic in the middle.

Right now, with 6’9 Drew Eubanks injured, the role of backup center has actually fallen on Winslow’s lap. At 6’6, he gives up a ton of inches to opposing bigs, which again is a testament to his being similar to Green.

So who can be a potential trade partner for Portland when it comes to Winslow?

Let’s look at the Detroit Pistons and their center, Isaiah Stewart. For the time being, Stewart has held off rookie Jalen Duren for the starting center position with the Pistons. Should Duren pass him at some time, the Blazers should make a decision on Stewart’s availability and value.

And that’s why a Portland-Detroit deal could make sense. The salaries of Winslow and Stewart are pretty comparable. However, the Blazers can add a second-rounder to make this even sweeter for the Pistons to bite. Remember that right now, Stewart is averaging 12.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Finding a defensive-minded center like Stewart to complement Jusuf Nurkic up front is a tremendous boost for Portland. This is especially because Stewart can step out and be a floor-spacer on offense like Stewart.

Detroit also would not really lose much because they still have Duren in the middle. Winslow can also be a Swiss army knife on both ends of the floor. They will also acquire a second-round selection in exchange for Stewart.

Keep in mind that Portland’s strong start was a pleasant surprise, but now they’ve fallen back to earth. Still, when Lillard returns to active duty, he’ll plow through opponents. Take note that Lillard is back to his old self this season. In fact, he is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 3.4 triples per game. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. Most of those numbers are up from last season.

The Blazers should capitalize on this right now, even if it means making some small sacrifices for the future (like that second-round pick). They should also ensure they don’t lose Winslow for nothing in 2023.

Most importantly, remember that Portland might only have a few more years of elite Lillard. They have to go all in right now.

These are why Winslow is the ideal trade piece for acquiring some win-now help. Stewart can complement a core that includes Lillard, Simons, Grant, Nurkic, and Hart. This won’t make the Blazers a bona fide elite-tier team, but they’ll be a legitimate threat.