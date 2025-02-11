The NFL offseason is always full of unexpected twists, and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2025 offseason could bring some difficult roster decisions. Sure, every team has a handful of clear-cut cap casualties or underperformers bound for release. However, there’s usually at least one surprising cut that catches fans off guard. For the Bucs, a potential shocker could be running back Rachaad White. As Tampa Bay’s lead back for two seasons, White has delivered flashes of strong play. That said, questions remain about whether he’s the long-term solution in the backfield. With the team's offensive approach evolving and financial considerations coming into play, White could find himself as an unexpected cut ahead of the 2025 season.

Deep Playoff Push

Since Tom Brady’s departure, Tampa Bay has managed to stay competitive. They have surpassed their final 8-9 season with Brady in each of the last two years. Yes, the Buccaneers aren’t a perfect team. That said, they appear to have solidified their quarterback situation with Baker Mayfield. The team has struck a balance between retaining key veterans and incorporating fresh talent.

During the Brady era, the Bucs spent aggressively to keep an aging roster intact. Now, general manager Jason Licht has the flexibility to reshape the team and build a sustainable contender for the future.

Despite falling short of a deep playoff run, Tampa Bay once again proved its resilience in 2024. They entered the season with tempered expectations following their surprising NFC South title in 2023. Still, many doubted their ability to remain in contention. However, the Bucs defied the skeptics, finishing with a 10-7 record and clinching another postseason berth. Mayfield continued to command the offense with efficiency, while the defense, despite injuries and inconsistencies in the secondary, remained a steady force. Sure, their playoff run ended sooner than hoped. However, the front office now faces critical decisions as they look to maintain their competitive edge heading into 2025.

Here we'll try to identify the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player who could be the team's surprise roster cut in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Productive but Not Perfect

Heading into the 2024 season, Rachaad White was firmly established as the Buccaneers’ top running back after showing promise in his first two years. As expected, he played a significant role in the offense. He contributing both as a runner and a receiving option out of the backfield. Statistically, however, White saw his numbers go down. From 990 rushing and 549 receiving yards in 2023, he recorded just 613 and 393 yards respectively. His dual-threat ability provided value, but questions about his efficiency persisted. White was productive but not particularly explosive, and his struggles in short-yardage situations remained an issue.

Surprise Roster Cut

The Buccaneers are facing a tricky salary cap situation entering the 2025 offseason. With only around $2.5 million in cap space and limited options for major cost-saving moves, Tampa Bay may have to make some difficult decisions. Sure, cutting big names like Vita Vea, Jamel Dean, or Jordan Whitehead could free up significant cap room. However, those moves seem unlikely given their importance to the team. That leaves the Bucs looking at other areas to trim expenses, and the running back position could be one of them.

Again, White finds himself in a precarious position largely because of Tampa Bay’s backfield depth. Bucky Irving emerged as a legitimate contender for the lead role as the season progressed. He showed more explosiveness and efficiency than White. Meanwhile, Sean Tucker proved to be a reliable second option. This made White’s hold on the starting job less secure. With younger, cheaper alternatives available, the Buccaneers could view White as expendable, especially if they need to create financial flexibility elsewhere.

This isn’t to say White had a bad season—far from it. He posted a 50.7 percent success rate and improved his efficiency to 4.3 yards per carry. Those are respectable numbers for a starting running back. His receiving production was also strong, hauling in 51 of 57 targets and six touchdowns, finishing with nine total touchdowns. Yes, his overall value remains solid. That said, the Bucs could still look to move on if they believe they can get similar production from a more cost-effective option.

Trade Candidate?

Another possibility is that White becomes a trade candidate. Given his versatility and still relatively young age, other teams may see him as a valuable addition to their backfield. If Tampa Bay receives an enticing offer, moving White for a draft pick or another asset could be the smart business decision. With Irving proving himself as a potential lead back, the Buccaneers may opt to capitalize on White’s trade value while they still can. That is rather than holding onto him for another season in a crowded backfield.

Sure, it would be surprising to see Tampa Bay part ways with a running back who has been a major contributor. However, the financial realities and depth chart dynamics could make White a logical cut or trade candidate in the 2025 offseason.

Tough Decisions Ahead

While Rachaad White has been a productive piece of the Buccaneers’ offense, the team’s evolving roster dynamics and salary cap constraints could make him a surprising cut or trade candidate in the 2025 offseason. His dual-threat ability remains valuable, but the emergence of **Bucky Irving** as a more explosive option and the presence of **Sean Tucker** as a capable backup put White’s long-term future in Tampa Bay in question. If the Buccaneers believe they can replicate or even improve upon White’s production with younger, more cost-effective options, moving on from him might be the most pragmatic decision. Whether he’s released outright or used as a trade asset, White’s status will be one to monitor closely as Tampa Bay looks to solidify its roster for another playoff push in 2025.