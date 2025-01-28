Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's brilliant 2024-25 campaign ended in dismay, but his performances have helped him get his second Pro Bowl nod, replacing rookie standout Jayden Daniels, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Daniels earned the third-most fan votes (242,352). Daniels, who is coming off a NFC Championship appearance for the Washington Commanders, has decided not to participate in this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Mayfield appeared in the 2023-24 festivities, and took home the Offensive MVP award, representing the NFC. He joins a QB rotation that already includes Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold. It's quite the letdown for the fans that Daniels won't be available to compete. His throwing ability and dual-threat speed was bound to be a major advantage for the roster.

The NFC defeated the AFC 64-59 in last year's events, with Mayfield finishing things off in the flag football game.

Baker Mayfield's season for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers' season didn't end like they wanted, after Daniels and the Commanders sent them home in the Wild Card. Despite the early playoff loss, Mayfield's season was spectacular, throwing for 4,500 yards and 17 touchdowns in 17 games. Mayfield enters his third season in Tampa Bay next year, and has previously mentioned how much he believes in where the franchise currently stands.

“In this moment that's hard to see, but there's a lot of young guys that are going to be on this roster next year that had to step up and did in a big way. That should build confidence in those guys, knowing who they are as players and as men in adversity situations, to be able to step up like they did — that's something to be proud of,” Mayfield said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. “It just goes back to being disappointing and not making the plays when we needed it the most.”

Mayfield will join Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive lineman Vita Vea in Orlando for the upcoming Pro Bowl weekend.

Evans was Mayfield's No. 1 target this season, as the QB/WR tandem connected for 74 receptions, 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Buccaneers finished 10-7, and were crowned NFC South Champions for the fourth consecutive year.