1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.

With training camp starting in three weeks, the Clippers seem like one of the heavy favorites to win their first NBA championship. A myriad of changes will occur, and one major change would be the starting lineup. With the return of Leonard and George, it is time for Marcus Morris Sr. to slide down to the second unit and help provide instant offense alongside John Wall and Norman Powell.

Marcus Morris Sr.

As one of the most reliable scorers on the team, Marcus Morris Sr. was instrumental to their success last season. There are instances wherein he would struggle and become a non-threat on the floor, but no one can contain Morris Sr. when he is hot. The problem is inserting him in the first unit with three ball-dominant scorers in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Reggie Jackson.

The mindset of Lue must be surrounding Leonard and George with individuals who will thrive off-ball. Having Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, or Robert Covington would fit seamlessly because they could thrive with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor. Batum, Mann, and Covington will bolster their defense because they could all switch on guards and bigs on any given possession.

The versatility and athleticism of the Clippers are one of the best in the association, and that will not plummet with the possible lineup change. This move would balance out their scorers rather than putting most of them in the first unit, which could cause trouble with Lue’s offensive schemes. Morris Sr. will still garner more than 20 minutes per game because of his scoring prowess and long-range shooting ability. Furthermore, Lue could put him in the closing lineup if Ivica Zubac does not match up well with the opponents.

Morris Sr. could match up well with most centers in the league, which gives the Clippers to switch every pick-and-roll action in the fourth quarter. With a plethora of excellent defenders, there is a high probability for the squad to be a top-five defensive unit in the NBA. It is not only in defense wherein Batum, Mann, and Covington would perform incredibly, but these three individuals are stellar corner three-ball shooters.

With that on the mind of the defense, it would be tougher for them to help off Kawhi Leonard or Paul George rather than having Marcus Morris Sr., who prefers shooting threes off the dribble. There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA for this upcoming season. One major question mark is their health and durability, which must be heavily considered in the regular season.

Marcus Morris Sr. is prone to some minor injuries, which affect his rhythm and confidence. Thus, putting him in the second unit could lessen the pressure on him. The Clippers franchise will tinker with several starting lineups all throughout the season, but this initial move in the first unit could be a brilliant springboard for the composition of the roster.