The issues in the Charlotte Hornets organization began even before the first game was played as restricted free agent Miles Bridges has not been signed yet due to some off-court allegations. He is not the only integral piece who has been missing as LaMelo Ball sustained two ankle injuries already this season that has sidelined him for a multitude of contests already.

With a 6-15 record, it is far-fetched for them to even contend for a play-in spot with all the combined missed games of their top guys. Moving into the discussion of unloading their assets for future draft capital, numerous individuals on this roster will attract a ton of interest from the contending squads. Terry Rozier is the one that will bring the most suitors, but it will be unlikely for them to trade him because they just signed him into an extension. One wing who must be traded in the next couple of months is Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

The primary reason for shipping Kelly Oubre Jr. to another squad is not because of his disappointing performance this season. It is the complete opposite as he has been incredible despite the successive losses he has been experiencing in a Hornets uniform. Averaging a career-best 19.7 PPG along with 5.2 RPG and 1.7 SPG will be a massive boost to any playoff-contending team even if he will be the Sixth Man.

This is the best sell-high opportunity for Charlotte because they may be able to add a first-round pick along with one or two future pieces that can benefit them in the long run. Kelly Oubre Jr. is unlikely to return to the Hornets next season because he will be a free agent after this year, so why not just move him and get something in return?

There seems to be no incentive to keep him because the Hornets are not even a dark horse candidate to surprise anyone in the NBA Playoffs. Some playoff-contending squads like the Miami Heat or Atlanta Hawks have been in the lower half of offensive rating this year, so they can utilize a spark plug like Kelly Oubre Jr. Throughout his NBA career, it will also be beneficial for Oubre Jr. to finally be playing in a franchise that experiences consistent victories.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s contract is at $12 million, which is the perfect spot for a reliable sixth man who could be part of the closing lineup of a slew of squads. One minor concern of acquiring Oubre Jr. is how he could be ineffective in a few systems like how he had trouble absorbing the philosophies of coach Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. Oubre Jr.’s mentality does not fit in the read-and-react plays of the Warriors, but he is fortunate that there are barely any other teams that run that style.

For the Hornets to trade as soon as possible, it will open up playing opportunities for guys like James Bouknight, Jalen McDaniels, and Kai Jones. These players are raw talent who is expected to be the next batch of Charlotte guys who will surround the core led by LaMelo Ball. The struggling teams usually play their veterans a ton of minutes early in the season to raise their trade value, and that has been the case already for Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Hornets cannot wait too long because Oubre Jr. is prone to struggling, which could take a drastic hit to his value.