The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a rocky start to their 2023 NFL season, with a 3-4 record so far. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the team has a big decision to make. Should they buy or sell? And what trade should they make to improve their chances of making it to the playoffs? In this article, we will discuss the trade that the Buccaneers must make before the 2023 NFL deadline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season So Far

The Buccaneers are currently in their 48th season in the National Football League (NFL) and their second under head coach Todd Bowles. They are the defending back-to-back NFC South champions and are attempting to improve upon their 8-9 record from the previous season. So far this season, the Buccaneers have a 3-4 record and are in third place in the NFC South. They started the season with a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings and followed it up with a 27-17 win against the Chicago Bears. However, they lost their third game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 25-11. They bounced back in their fourth game with a 26-9 win against the New Orleans Saints but have lost three in a row since then.

It is clear that the Buccaneers have had some struggles this season. Their defense has been inconsistent, and they have had some injuries to key players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive players Vita Vea and Logan Hall. However, the Buccaneers have a talented roster and are expected to be a playoff contender this season. They will need to continue to improve and stay healthy if they want to make a deep playoff run and defend their NFC South title.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must execute a trade for a running back before time runs out at the 2023 NFL deadline. Their running game has been a challenge this season, as their current running backs are only averaging 3.2 yards per carry. This has placed immense pressure on Mayfield to carry the team. While he has performed admirably with an 89.5 passer rating, he cannot carry the entire load by himself.

Primary Target

One possible trade target for the Buccaneers is Rashaad Penny, a former first-round pick currently with the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny has faced injury setbacks throughout his career, but when healthy, he has demonstrated the potential to be a dynamic running back. He possesses impressive speed and agility and can also catch passes out of the backfield. The addition of a player like Penny could relieve some of the pressure on Brady and enhance the team's running game.

Despite using Rashaad Penny as a running back in only one game this season, however, the Eagles appear uninterested in trading him.

Still, the Buccaneers should, at the very least, explore the possibility of acquiring Penny from Philadelphia. Although the 27-year-old has a history of injuries, he has maintained an impressive career average of 5.7 yards per carry when in good health.

Again, remember that the Buccaneers are grappling with a lack of an explosive ground game, a significant issue in their 2023 season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has performed adequately, and the Tampa defense has kept the team competitive in nearly every game.

To secure the NFC South title in their first post-Tom Brady season, the Buccaneers must find more balance in their offense. Penny, who is currently on a one-year, $1.1 million contract, presents an ideal option for Tampa Bay. Keep in mind that they have limited cap space at just $4.5 million.

Rashaad Penny isn't an easy man to bring down. 😤@Eagles got themselves a baller. @pennyhendrixx pic.twitter.com/4IwBFe2fuV — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2023

Another Option

For the Bucs, take note that Rachaad White has failed to excel as the primary back, and the team is averaging only 77.9 rushing yards per game. That ranks 29th in the NFL as of this writing. This is where someone like Dalvin Cook can enter the fray. Sure, Cook is no longer in his prime and has faced challenges with the Jets. However, remember that the 28-year-old hasn't received enough carries this season, playing behind Breece Hall. If he ends up in Tampa and gets the carries, Cook could be a great pickup.

Maybe this guy, too?

While several factors contribute to the Bucs' inept running game, one key issue is the lack of talent in the running back group. Seeing players like Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the field is a clear indicator that the team lacks sufficient depth in the backfield.

Again, Rachaad White does bring value with his versatile skill set. He excels as a pass catcher, but regrettably, he doesn't possess the physical profile needed by the Buccaneers to gain short yards and impose their will in the red zone.

This is where AJ Dillon enters the picture. He stands 6'0 and weighs over 240 lbs. Dillon, the backup running back for the Packers, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially be available at the trade deadline. He is the powerful rotational running back that can complement White's finesse with some brute force.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at a pivotal juncture in their 2023 NFL season, with the need to address their struggling running game becoming more evident. The trade deadline looms large, and their quest for the NFC South title demands a dynamic solution. Whether it's Rashaad Penny, AJ Dillon, or another running back, the Buccaneers must make a decisive move to bolster their backfield and provide the much-needed balance to their offense. With quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the way, the acquisition of a potent running back could be the missing piece in their championship puzzle. The clock is ticking, and the Buccaneers must act swiftly to solidify their chances of playoff success.