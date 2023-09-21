Tom Brady is no longer preparing for a football game every week, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the action in the NFL. In a recent episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady gave former teammate and Bucs star Mike Evans a shoutout over the wide receiver's terrific start to the 2023 NFL season (h/t JoeBucsFan.com).

Nice to watch … and not feel like you’re living and dying with every single score,” Brady said. “Yeah, there’s teams I root for and the players, but it’s not like when you’re in the game and [you’re thinking], ‘Oh, God, I hope they lose because that’s helps our position.’ You know, you just want to see your friends do well. Mike [Evans] went for 160 [yards] or 170 this weekend; I was so happy for Mike. Seeing my friends do well is so awesome to see.”

RECOMMENDED

‘A*s in the film room’: Tom Brady’s fiery advice for Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders

Randall Barnes ·

Buccaneers make pivotal Chase Edmonds injury move

Anthony Riccobono ·

Gisele Bündchen’s Exclusive Look at Life Since Tom Brady Split

Burtland Dixon ·

The Buccaneers are among the NFL's top early surprises. Not many thought that Tampa Bay would be at 2-0 to start their first campaign after Tom Brady's retirement. But here they are, still unblemished heading into a Week 3 showdown against the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Evans is definitely a big reason for the Buccaneers' success. He opened the season with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches and 10 targets in a 20-17 upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The following week, he went off for 171 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions and eight targets in a performance that got Tom Brady's attention.