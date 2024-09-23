The Vegas Golden Knights wouldn't trade their Stanley Cup championship for anything, as it was a crowning moment for the expansion team. They've been competitive since joining the league, and it finally paid off in the 2022-23 season. However, the Golden Knights are now feeling the effects of this, as they are $3.7 million over the salary cap and lost some core pieces. The Golden Knights' 2024-25 roster could be one of their worst since joining the league, meaning they should try to execute a trade before the season begins.

The Golden Knights advanced to the playoffs in 2023-24 but suffered a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round. Vegas now has to regroup and make some difficult decisions. They already made a couple this past offseason, when they had to let Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson walk away in free agency. It'll be strange seeing two of those longtime Golden Knights in a different uniform, and you could add a third name to that list if Vegas trades Shea Theodore.

Shea Theodore would be a sad departure for Golden Knights

If there's one team who isn't afraid to shake up their core to have success, it's the Golden Knights. Theodore is in the last year of his $5.2 million annual deal and will likely be too expensive to sign next season. The Golden Knights are already over the cap, and Theodore will demand a raise in the offseason. The front office or fans won't love the idea, but Theodore is a contract that may have to move.

Theodore has been one of the top offensive defensemen in the Western Conference when he is healthy. He eclipsed 40+ points in five consecutive seasons, which have all been injury-plagued. Theodore was impressive last season, recording 42 points in 47 regular-season games. However, he ended the year poorly, with no points in seven postseason games.

The Golden Knights have already been losing players for nothing, as their decision to go all-in for a Stanley Cup is starting to catch up to them. Vegas should see the writing on the wall and gather some assets for Theodore before he walks for nothing.

The Golden Knights must find a way to get under the salary cap ceiling before the season starts, which could be difficult barring another mysterious Mark Stone long-term injured reserve stint.

Possible landing spots for Shea Theodore

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been most connected to Theodore. The original trade rumor was Mitch Marner heading to Vegas in exchange for Theodore, but making that salary cap work would be difficult. The Maple Leafs don't have many trade assets in their pipeline or draft picks they'd be willing to move. Toronto may not make this trade before the season begins, but if their defense falters, they could renegotiate.

The New Jersey Devils are another team without much cap space. They have seven defensemen under contract for the NHL, including new addition Brett Pesce. The Devils have plenty of puck-moving defensemen, but Theodore could turn their lineup into a highly skilled backend. New Jersey would rival the Colorado Avalanche as having one of the most mobile units in the entire league.

Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, Brett Pesce, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Theodore have the potential of a Stanley Cup-defending blueline. The loss of Hughes to an injury to start the season could also force the Devils to make a move.