The Detroit Lions are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in franchise history. Detroit came one half of football away from going to their first Super Bowl last season. Now, expectations are even higher as they are regarded as one of the top Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

The Lions boast one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL and they scored a ton of points in 2023. They will continue to rely on their high-powered offense to push past opponents later this fall. However, if Detroit truly wants to get to the Super Bowl, they will need some improved play from their defense.

Detroit's defense, particularly the secondary, was a huge problem in 2023. The Lions have a handful of stars on the defensive side of the ball, but they did not have enough guys to field a competent defense for large stretches of the season.

Fortunately, general manager Brad Holmes attacked the defensive side of the ball ferociously during the offseason. He rebuilt the Lions' cornerback room, bringing in Carlton Davis III, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Amik Robertson to seriously upgrade the position group from the year before.

However, the Lions still feel like they are one piece away from having a truly great defense.

Below we will explore one last-minute trade that the Lions should consider making before Week1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Isaiah Foskey could provide valuable defensive line depth for the Lions

Detroit's lack of defensive line talent, outside of Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, has been no secret for the entire offseason.

The Lions did not do much to reinforce their defensive line this offseason either. D.J. Reader is an excellent short-term solution on the interior, and Marcus Davenport is a valid patch at edge rusher — especially for his price. However, the Lions did not opt to spend a premium draft pick on an edge rusher, which has the position good still looking pretty thin on paper.

That's where Isaiah Foskey could help.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Isaiah Foskey with the 40th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Foskey boasts plenty of length and power, both of which are important traits for a defensive end. His athletic profile provides him with elite upside, but Foskey will need the proper coaching to unlock his full potential.

The Saints connection could be important here. Both Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spent time in New Orleans as coaches. Foskey is not someone who played under either of those guys, but their shared defensive philosophy with the Saints could mean that the Lions would also be intrigued by Foskey's upside.

The Lions would also need to make space on the 53-man roster to acquire Foskey. Let's assume that they do not send a player back to New Orleans, so they need to cut someone to make space for Foskey. Ben Niemann looks like the right player to part with. He is the team's sixth linebacker and losing him should have the least impact on the defense — though it may be a blow to the special teams unit.

Foskey could contribute as a depth or rotational piece on the defensive line. He could also fill in for Derrick Barnes when needed, just as Niemann could be asked to do.

Isaiah Foskey may not be a star in his own right. That said, he could become a valuable piece of a much-improved Lions defense.