The 2024 NFL Draft was an exciting time for the Detroit Lions and the entire Motor City. Detroit hosted the draft this year and it was a huge success. The 2024 NFL Draft set a jaw-dropping attendance records with newly one million attendees over the three-day period, including 275,000 in attendance for day one. The Lions also had an exciting weekend because of the players they selected in the draft. Detroit focused on the secondary early and added some intriguing prospects in days two and three to add some depth and unique role-players. Here are our grades for every pick made by the Detroit Lions.
Lions 2024 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick
Terrion Arnold – CB – First round (24th overall)
The Detroit Lions came into the 2024 NFL Draft with an absolutely massive need at cornerback. The team was working with Cameron Sutton and Kindle Vildor as their starters throughout the playoffs in 2023 and one could argue that it cost them dearly in the NFC Championship. The Lions wasted no time in the draft addressing their main area of need.
Terrion Arnold was in consideration for the best cornerback prospect in the draft along with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. Arnold is athletic boundary corner who excels in man coverage. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Arnold to Marshon Lattimore, which is music to the ears of Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The pair spent time with Lattimore in New Orleans and clearly feel like they got their own version of Lattimore in Arnold.
Due to circumstances Arnold will be starting right away for Detroit. As a prospect, Zierlein projected Arnold as being capable of becoming a CB1 within a couple of years. That would be huge for a Lions team that is hungry to get back into the postseason in 2024.
Grade: A
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – CB – Second round (61st overall)
Detroit doubled up on cornerbacks by taking Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. Rakestraw Jr.'s calling cards are his sticky press man coverage as well as toughness and willingness to come up and provide run support.
The addition of both Arnold and Rakestraw Jr., along with the acquisition of Carlton Davis III earlier this offseason, suggests that the Lions plan to play a lot of man coverage in 2024.
Rakestraw Jr. is positioned well to eventually become a starter with the Lions, possibly as soon as this season.
Grade: B
Giovanni Manu – T – Fourth round (126th overall)
Manu played college football at the University of British Columbia. He didn't receive much attention from NFL teams until later on in the pre-draft process when he was swamped with interest. He hasn't played against quality competition before, but he has measurables that can make you salivate (6'7″ 350lbs). Manu is the perfect kind of developmental tackle for a Lions team that loves to run the football. Good pick, but dinging the grade slightly because of the trade up.
Grade: C
Sione Vaki – RB/S – Fourth round (132nd overall)
Vaki is one of the most fascinating prospects in the entire draft. He primarily played safety in college and profiles as a productive tackler who flies to the ball. Some of his fundamentals are seriously lacking, which significantly limits his upside as a safety. However, the Lions drafted him to play running back — a position he excelled at in when given the opportunity in college. Vaki projects as a player who could contribute to some degree in all three phases for the Lions.
Grade: C+
Mekhi Wingo – DT – Sixth round (189th overall)
Wingo is a huge defensive tackle who profiles primarily as a stout run stuffer. However, GM Brad Holmes has noted that he became enamored with Wingo's pass-rushing chops later on in the process. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the long-term plan at tackle. The current depth chart at the positions is crowded with Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader as expected starters and Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin the main competition for a roster spot.
Grade: B-
Christian Mahogany – G – Sixth round (210th overall)
Mahogany is a big and powerful guard who lacks some consistency. He is a mauler when run blocking and has some really impressive tape as a pulling guard. This aligns well with Detroit's offense, as they regularly run pin-and-pull runs as well as pretty much every other type of run concept in the book. There's no doubt they'll find a good way to use Mahogany in certain packages right away.
Grade: B