The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the New Orleans Saints finished with seven picks this year. After three days in Kansas City, how do the Saints’ 2023 NFL Draft grades look? Remember that head coach Dennis Allen is under pressure to help the Saints compete again after signing Derek Carr, and he needs a big showing from the 2023 NFL Draft to do so. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Saints made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Armed with a new quarterback for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Saints used their draft picks to improve their team to reclaim the NFC South division title. Despite once having a strong roster, the team now needs more bodies on the defensive interior. Recall that they have replaced Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata with Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd.

Although the Saints had a losing record last season, there are not many positions on the roster that require immediate attention. While Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz could benefit from improvement, the team could also consider adding another tackle. Additionally, tight end was a weak spot on the roster last year. However, the Saints have more tight ends than most teams have receivers.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 29- DT Bryan Bresee (Clemson)

Grade: A

The Saints recognized their need for defensive line talent early in the 2023 NFL Draft. This was especially after losing Tuttle and Onyemata in free agency. To address this need, the team selected former five-star recruit Bryan Bresee with their 29th overall pick. He possesses impressive size, athleticism, and knockback power. Although Bresee can improve his consistency as a run defender, his quick deconstruction of blocks and pass-rushing skills make him a high-level threat on the interior.

Bryan Bresee and his family wore "Ella Strong" shirts on draft night 🧡 Bresee's younger sister, Ella, died of brain cancer in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/4l7sFcpzw7 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

Round 2, Pick 40- EDGE Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame)

Grade: A

In the second round, the Saints continued to prioritize their defensive line. They selected EDGE prospect Isaiah Foskey at 40th overall. Foskey’s size and explosiveness give him elite power capacity. He can use this to barrel through tackles. Although his hips are somewhat stiff, he has some of the best counters in the class. He is also a relentless motor rusher with all the tools for success at the next level.

Round 3, Pick 71- RB Kendre Miller (TCU)

Grade: A

The Saints selected Kendre Miller with their 71st overall pick in the third round. With speculation that Alvin Kamara may not be a long-term fit for the team, Miller provides long-term security at running back. He is a complete RB prospect with good size, hyperactive running style, agility, explosiveness, and the ability to receive. Miller surely has the profile to handle the volume and take on extra responsibilities. With visits to dozens of teams leading up to the draft, the Saints were able to secure one of the most complete RB prospects in the class. He makes their backfield all that much stronger.

Round 3, Pick 104- OL Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)

Grade: A

Despite passing on Adetomiwa Adebawore, who would have been an excellent fit for their defense, the Saints made a wise decision by selecting Nick Saldiveri. He is a highly skilled player with athleticism, good footwork, and the ability to play both tackle and guard positions.

Round 4, Pick 127- QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Grade: A

Although Derek Carr is the team’s starting quarterback, Jameis Winston’s contract expires in 2024. By choosing Jake Haener, the Saints have secured a quality backup with a competitive edge, field vision, layering ability, and pocket mobility. These can make him a valuable spot-starter.

Round 5, Pick 146- S Jordan Howden (Minnesota)

Grade: B+

The Saints are thinking ahead with Marcus Maye’s age and contract status. That said, Jordan Howden provides immediate depth while also having the potential to play a significant role at strong safety in the future. He has a solid frame, impressive speed, and short-area agility. He can surely help their secondary.

Round 6, Pick 195- WR AT Perry (Wake Forest)

Grade: A

New Orleans waited until the end of Round 6 to draft a wide receiver. Still, they ended up with a top-100 talent in AT Perry. He is an impressive prospect with excellent length, explosiveness, route-running flexibility, and elite catching skills. Perry is already a refined route runner and should make an impact in the Saints’ rotation from day one.

In the long term, Bresee and Foskey could form a strong defensive duo up front for the Saints. Meanwhile, Miller has the opportunity to earn significant playing time from the start. Although the Saints did not make any “splashy” additions, they were able to address their biggest need through free agency. This means that they didn’t have to go all out in the draft.

The biggest question mark for New Orleans heading into the offseason was at the quarterback position. They obviously resolved this by signing free agent Derek Carr. Now their immediate goal is to compete for a division title, so they made many of their draft picks with that priority in mind. Bresee and Foskey add depth alongside veteran Cam Jordan on the defensive line. Additionally, Miller could make an impact this season and beyond, especially with Kamara’s potential suspension.

Bresee was undoubtedly the best selection for the Saints. Sure, he has faced challenges both on and off the field. Still, if he lives up to expectations, he could be an invaluable asset to New Orleans’ defense for many years to come. With the loss of several interior linemen in free agency and Jordan’s advancing age, Bresee has the potential to become a cornerstone of the defense.