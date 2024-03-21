One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Detroit Lions, who have made 12 signings thus far.
So far, the Lions haven't went out to necessarily wow anyone by signing big flashy names in free agency. Then again, they didn't have to. They're bringing a large majority of what made their team special last season back next year, including re-signing the pieces necessary that were hitting free agency. However, the one area Dan Campbell and his staff did focus on rebuilding was that of their cornerbacks, which was a glaring weakness last season.
So, let's see how the Lions have graded in each signing so far in free agency.
Jalen-Reeves-Maybin, LB
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's extension with the Lions underscores the team's commitment to their core players. The two-year deal, featuring a $2.5 million signing bonus and a maximum value of $8 million, solidifies his status as a premier special teams player in the league and now also the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history, per the Detroit Free Press.
Reeves-Maybin's impact extends beyond traditional linebacker duties. In 2023, he showcased his versatility by earning second-team All-Pro honors for his exceptional work on special teams. Leading the NFL with 14 special teams tackles, he also help execute two successful fake punts. Additionally, Reeves-Maybin contributed to the defense, tallying 20 tackles and a sack, earning him a well-deserved Pro Bowl nod.
Grade: A
Emmanuel Moseley, CB
Emmanuel Moseley's return to the Lions for the 2024 season marks a pivotal opportunity for the veteran cornerback. Despite playing only two defensive snaps last season before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the Lions are optimistic about his potential impact in the upcoming season. However, in 2022, he also played just five games, tearing the ACL in his right knee. It's only a one-year deal but Moseley is definitely someone to keep a close eye on, seeing if he can make it through a whole season next year.
Grade: D
Kevin Zeitler, G
The Lions have bolstered their offensive line by signing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal. After losing guard Jonah Jackson in free agency to the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit needed to fill a crucial spot on the line, and Zeitler brings a wealth of experience and talent. Coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Baltimore Ravens, Zeitler is expected to make an immediate impact in Detroit, especially alongside All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.
Grade: A-
Carlton Davis, CB
The Detroit Lions made a savvy move by restructuring Carlton Davis' contract, creating an additional $4.5 million in salary cap space. Davis, acquired by the Lions in a trade from the Buccaneers, agreed to convert $6 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added void years to the contract, spreading out the cap hit.
Davis, 27, brings experience from winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, while also helping boost a position that lacked for the Lions last season.
Grade: A
DJ Reader, DT
The Lions have made a significant addition to their defense by signing defensive tackle DJ Reader to a two-year deal worth up to $27.25 million, with over $9 million guaranteed. Reader, formerly with the Cincinnati Bengals, adds a veteran presence to Detroit's defensive line and is expected to help improve a unit that allowed 23.2 points per game last season, ranking 23rd in the league. With 34 tackles, a sack, and seven QB hits in 14 games last season, Reader brings production and experience to the Lions' defense.
Grade: B+
Graham Glasgow, G
The Lions have secured the services of 31-year-old guard Graham Glasgow with a 3-year, $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed. Glasgow, who started 15 games last season, adds stability and versatility a Lions' offensive line that wants to keep quarterback Jared Goff upright. His ability to play multiple positions along the interior makes him a valuable asset for a team looking to build on its recent playoff success.
Grade: B
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
Coming over in a trade midseason from the Browns, Donovan Peoples-Jones' production wasn't necessarily high last season, as he only amounted to a total of 155 yards on 13 receptions. His signing is most likely due that of familiarity and depth.
Grade: C
Zonovan Knight, RB
The Lions have re-signed running back Zonovan Knight, who is expected to compete for the RB3 spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Knight showed promise last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. While his durability is a concern, Knight adds depth to the Lions' talented backfield. But again, can he stay healthy?
Grade: C-
Marcus Davenport, DE
The Lions have signed defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal, hoping he can help bolster their pass rush and revive his career somewhat. Davenport, a former first-round pick, has shown flashes of potential but has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. Being back with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their time together in New Orleans, should help Davenport.
Grade: B-
Amik Robertson, CB
The Lions have added depth to their secondary by signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year deal worth $9.25 million. Robertson has had four interceptions over the past two seasons when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be yet another addition to this cornerback overhaul that was desperately needed.
Grade: B
Dan Skipper, OT
The Lions have re-signed offensive tackle Dan Skipper to a one-year deal, bringing back a familiar face to provide depth on the offensive line. Skipper has appeared in 11 games for the Lions last season, starting in one, but only had 101 snap counts. Still, having him as a familiar depth piece on the offensive front is a good move.
Grade: B
Khalil Dorsey, CB
Khalil Dorsey appeared in 13 games last season, earning two starts, but made his mark on special teams, where he recorded seven tackles and returned 12 kicks for an average of 20.3 yards per return. His versatility and experience add depth to the Lions' roster in multiple areas.
Grade: C+
Scott Daly, LS
The Lions have re-signed long snapper Scott Daly, maintaining once again continuity in their special teams unit and team overall. Daly appeared in eight games last season before suffering a knee injury that required surgery.
Grade: B