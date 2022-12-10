By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the playoffs in the 2022 season, but they didn’t make it very far once they got there, as they were quickly swept out of the wild card round at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. As a result, Toronto has been exploring upgrades at every possible spot on their roster this offseason.

Yet in the early going, that hasn’t led to many moves being made for Toronto. They have been rumored to be interested in adding a couple of big name players, but they haven’t managed to finish any of those moves. That has resulted in Toronto’s roster looking fairly similar to the one that finished the 2022 season out.

The Blue Jays have been a bit more active on the trade market, though, and that could be the avenue that allows them to make a massive upgrade in a key area of need. Let’s take a look at this perfect trade the Blue Jays need to make after missing out on some key free agent targets early this offseason.

Blue Jays perfect offseason trade

Acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Blue Jays have been looking to upgrade their outfield all season long, which caused them to target Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo in free agency. But Bellinger ended up signing with the Chicago Cubs, and Nimmo re-signed with the New York Mets on a massive eight-year deal, meaning Toronto is still looking for outfield help.

That has led them to the trade market, where Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds recently requested a trade. Reynolds has been left stranded by the Pirates amid their lengthy rebuild, and after not getting the new deal he was looking for from the Pirates, he asked to be dealt. So far, Pittsburgh hasn’t seemed too interested in moving their best hitter.

Despite that, the Blue Jays have been aggressive in trying to make a move for Reynolds which is understandable. Toronto wants more left-handed hitting to balance out their outfield, which makes a lefty outfielder the perfect target for Toronto. Reynolds is a switch-hitter, which actually gives the Blue Jays even more versatility than they could have initially hoped for.

Based on the stats alone, it’s clear to see why Reynolds is such a desired target. He followed up a career year in 2021, which saw him finish in eighth place in the National League MVP race, with another strong campaign in 2022. Reynolds didn’t get much help from his teammates, but still put together a season that proves he’s one of the best outfielders in the game right now (.262 BA, 27 HR, 62 RBI, .807 OPS).

Reynolds doesn’t really have a true weakness at the plate. When he’s not being pitched around because of a weak supporting cast, he has proven he can hit above .300 in addition to smacking around 25 home runs. Not to mention, the Rogers Centre is a very hitter-friendly park, which would be another reason Reynolds’ production could improve.

After trading Teoscar Hernandez, it’s clear that the Blue Jays need some outfield help desperately right now. George Springer has center field locked up for himself, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. took a huge step back last season, and Whit Merrifield would probably be their starting right fielder if the season started today, which isn’t exactly an encouraging prospect given how bad he was last season too.

Reynolds is a hot commodity on the trade market, which isn’t surprising. He’s only going to be 28 by the time the 2023 season starts, and he’s under team control through the 2025 season. He’s a strong hitter and a versatile fielder who can hold his own at all three outfield spots in a pinch. With many of the top outfielders off the board, teams are going to be calling the Pirates constantly in an effort to land Reynolds.

Toronto should do what they can to land Reynolds. He would fit seamlessly into one of their outfield spots immediately, and his production from both sides of the plate would be a welcome sight in their lineup. Adding more versatility in both the outfield and their lineup would be huge for a Blue Jays squad looking to remain competitive in a very strong American League East division.

The Blue Jays accomplished a goal of theirs to make it back to the playoffs last season, but they have to be aiming for more considering all the talent on their roster. They haven’t done what is necessary to upgrade their roster so far this offseason, but that can change quickly if they were able to land Reynolds. And for that reason, that would be the perfect trade for Toronto to pull off this offseason.