By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

With Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade, it appears that the Toronto Blue Jays may be a prime suitor. Reynolds has been one of the prize trade pieces in the MLB this offseason and the Blue Jays seem intent on bringing his talents to Canada.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays seem like one of the best fits for Reynolds as they covet a left-handed center fielder. He went on to say,” The team I’m watching most carefully in a trade for Brian Reynolds is the Toronto Blue Jays. ”

Morosi also noted how the Jays have an opening after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. Furthermore, he added that Ben Cherington, the Pirates’ current General Manager, previously worked for Toronto as their Vice President of Baseball Operations.

Over his four-year career, Reynolds has hit .281 with 74 home runs and 239 RBI. He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021 after hitting .302 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. Reynolds also led the league in triples with eight that season.

On top of all of his on-field skill, Reynolds is also under team control for the foreseeable season. The Blue Jays, or any team acquiring the outfielder, would control his contract through the 2026 season.

Currently, George Springer is expecting to start in center field. However, acquiring Bryan Reynolds would allow the Blue Jays to move Springer to the corner. After missing out on many of the major free agents, the Blue Jays appear ready to bolster their team via trade.