The Columbus Blue Jackets are a surprising playoff contender this season. After the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau, expectations were in the basement. But Gaudreau's former Flames teammate Sean Monahan has come in and revitalized their forward core. With the playoffs in sight, the Blue Jackets must buy at the upcoming NHL trade deadline. Mikael Granlund would be the best fit.

The San Jose Sharks are not exceeding expectations, in fact, they are tumbling into lottery range again. And they have pending free agents they should trade at the deadline. Granlund is the best among them as a center having a solid offensive season. The Blue Jackets should give up some of their future assets to bring Granlund into their team.

Earlier this season, the Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek for multiple picks that should be used to improve their team at the deadline. The young defenseman did not want to play for Columbus and has already made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild. While that was a disappointing end to the former top-ten pick's run in Columbus, it could help the team move forward.

The Eastern Conference playoff race is very weak this year. Even after brutal starts to the year, the New York Islanders and Rangers are not totally out of the race. That eliminates a lot of potential sellers from the NHL trade deadline. The Buffalo Sabres might be the only Eastern Conference team who sells at the deadline.

How much should the Blue Jackets pay to land Granlund? And who could they pivot to if the Sharks send him elsewhere? The trade deadline might hinge on this move, so it's something Columbus should be working on already.

The Blue Jackets must buy at the NHL trade deadline

For other teams around the Eastern Conference playoff bubble, this trade deadline presents a tough challenge. With so many teams vying for the final spot, one slip-up could cost them any chance at the postseason. And none of these teams are true Cup contenders or expected to be coming into this season. But for the Blue Jackets, their tragic offseason and magical start have earned a trade deadline acquisition.

Jiricek brought in a first, second, third, and fourth-round pick. All of those should be on the table considering they have two first-round picks this year. They may not be back in this position again anytime soon and sending the first-round pick to the Sharks could cost them in the long run. But an opportunity to bring playoff hockey back to Ohio is not something they should pass up.

Granlund might be the best player dealt at the NHL trade deadline. Yanni Gourde is also a solid center but has more of a defensive side to his game that the Blue Jackets don't need. If the Islanders trade Brock Nelson, he would become the best player but likely won't trade him within the division. Columbus general manager Don Waddell should be willing to give up two of the Jiricek picks to land Granlund.

The Blue Jackets are getting an MVP-caliber season out of Zach Werenski and should not trade any of their defensemen. Ivan Provorov is a pending free agent and should not be traded. Adding to this core is important for the fanbase and the players after their tragic offseason.