Tennessee committed money to improving its receiving group in the offseason. The Titans added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd with DeAndre Hopkins still in the house. But the surprising player who could make or break the Titans 2024 NFL season is a third-year tight end.

Chigoziem Okonkwo came to the Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He showed promise as a rookie, totaling 450 yards and scoring three touchdowns. But year two didn’t bring a big statistical boost. Okonkwo had more yards (528) but fewer touchdowns and his yards per catch slipped from 14.1 to 9.8.

However, Okonkwo told tennesseetitans.com he’s a new player heading into 2024. Okonkwo worked on stability, hoping to improve on getting in and out of his cuts.

“(I feel) a big difference,” Okonkwo said. “I feel a lot better when I move. After a long day of moving, I don’t feel as sore.”

TE Oknokwo said Titans’ have bright outlook

Last year is gone, and Oknokwo said 2024 looks much different.

“A fresh start is always good, especially when you are coming off losing a lot,” Okonkwo said. “The building, the vibes are immaculate right now. They are great. The future is exciting right now. I feel like guys are more relaxed now, in the building. Guys are coming in and they’re not as tense, not as stressed out. And it allows people to be a lot more free in the locker room, a lot more free on the field.”

All of these things could combine to help Okonkwo emerge as a key player in the offense. Because of the Titans talent at the wide receiver position, defensive coordinators will focus on ways to slow down that attack. This could open up the field for Okonkwo to make plays.

And here’s another bonus for Oknokwo. When the game is on the line, defenses will likely increase their focus even more on the Titans’ receivers. This will allow Oknokwo opportunities to turn losses into wins with fourth-quarter first downs and/or touchdowns. The Titans will also have chances to get Okonkwo down the field for deeper throws when the defense locks in on Ridley and Hopkins.

Also, the Titans will likely be much more of a passing team in 2024. Gone is brute force running back Derrick Henry, replaced by a less-durable starter in Tony Pollard.

“We’re going to be relying a lot on the pass,” Oknokwo said.

If Okonkwo excels this year, it likely means Levis is having a good season. The Titans have put effort into making things fit for Levis. Callahan is considered a quarterback guru, and the Titans have improved their offensive line. The goal is to give Levis the supporting cast he needs to succeed in this critical year of his development. This season will likely determine whether the Titans have a franchise quarterback in Levis. His league-high depth of target (11.1) adds to the mystique that he could be the right guy in Tennessee.

And the better Levis plays, Okonkwo’s opportunities to excel grow right along with him.

Another thing helping Okonkwo is a lack of depth at the tight end position. Second-stringer Josh Whyle had only nine catches last season. Third-teamer Nick Vannett is a veteran who has single-digit catches in each of the last three seasons. Okonkwo is clearly the alpha in the tight end room.