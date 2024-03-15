Calvin Ridley was primarily linked to a Jacksonville Jaguars reunion or a potential departure to the New England Patriots before he shocked the NFL world and agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans. Ridley explained his decision to join the Titans on Friday, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.
“It's a new start,” Ridley said. “When I was going through the process of trying to evaluate the teams that I could possibly be with, I know that I have certain types of skills, so I'm not scared to go with the good or with who is trying to be good. I think playing them twice a year, I was watching them… I know that DHop (DeAndre Hopkins) is here, and I know that I wanted to play with another receiver on the other side that can help me do what I do best.
“I knew that they had that and I knew that they had a really good defense. They were upcoming and stuff. I was looking into it, I really wanted to honestly be with the Jags, but there was a lot of things that weren't working out. The Titans had that other side for me, so I chose the Titans. Obviously the money was pretty good.”
Calvin Ridley wanted Jaguars reunion before signing with Titans
Ridley certainly provided an honest response. He was apparently open to the Jaguars reunion but it did not come to fruition. As aforementioned, he was also linked to the Patriots.
In the end, Ridley decided to join a Titans team that has endured ups and downs over the past few years. Ridley believes he can help Tennessee bounce back soon, however. He is also excited to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins.
Tennessee's defense has potential and now the offense could be a force as well. If the passing attack can take a step forward, then perhaps Tennessee will surprise some people in the NFL world during the 2024 season.
Calvin Ridley projects to be a great signing for Tennessee. The Titans still have work to do, but fans should be excited about the Ridley addition.