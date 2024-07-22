When the defense is abysmal but the first pick in the draft is a quarterback, the team plans to ride the offensive wave and hope the defense gets a surfboard. That’s where the Washington Commanders landed, and why one surprising player who could make or break the Commanders’ 2024 NFL season comes from the offensive side of the ball.

The Commanders are slotted at No. 29 by nfl.com in the post-draft power rankings. So when the term make or break comes into play, it doesn't mean Super Bowl or bust. It means a fringe playoff contender or another good draft spot in 2025.

And that's why it's OK to load up this story with a rookie. Pressure? Nah. Luke McCaffrey is the guy who could make a giant difference for the Commanders in 2024.

Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey has a chance to stand out

One of the best things working in McCaffrey’s favor is the trust put in him by Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters. The name obviously played a role as Luke is the brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey, and his dad, Ed, had a longtime NFL career.

Peters said at the NFL Scouting Combine, “Anytime you can get a McCaffrey, you’re not gonna go wrong.” So he followed up that talking point by getting McCaffrey with pick No. 100 when he entered the draft with a board spot of 167, according to Dane Brugler’s Top 300.

Brugler wrote, “McCaffrey doesn’t always uncover as easily as his testing numbers might suggest, but he is smart and controlled in his route movements with the tough-minded ball skills to be a steady possession target. His ability to carve out a role on special teams could be the key to him earning a roster spot as a rookie.”

However, McCaffrey has good size for a slot receiver, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds. That’s important for the Commanders, who don’t boast a stable of tall receiver.

Another strong point for McCaffrey is work ethic. He received praise for it, and worked extensively with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Their relationship began to build early, which bodes well for McCaffrey’s target share. It makes sense as he can be a short-pass relief valve for Daniels, a very important role for a receiver working with a first-year starter.

There are more things working in McCaffrey's favor

McCaffrey isn’t trying to beat out a bevy of talented receivers. The Commanders’ No. 2 guy heading into training camp is Jahan Dotson, who hasn’t been able to carve out a niche as a true second guy at the NFL level. It’s not a reach to see McCaffrey taking the No. 2 spot in terms of targets. Also, the rest of the Commanders’ receiver group, players like Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jamison Crowder, won’t turn any heads.

Yes, there’s more. Offensive coordinator Kilff Kingsbury already likes McCaffrey. He told commanders.com he likes McCaffrey’s story.

“He dealt with some adversity, and he kept fighting,” Kingsbury said. “And he loves football, like, loves it. He doesn't care if he plays quarterback, running back, whatever. He just wants to play. And that's fun to be around.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said McCaffrey runs routes with efficiency and understands leverage.

One thing that could hold McCaffrey back is his relative lack of experience at the receiver position. He started his college career as a quarterback, but burst into professional relevance when he switched positions. However, don't be surprised if Kingsbury draws up a couple of plays where McCaffrey winds up throwing the ball — perhaps against division rival Dallas?