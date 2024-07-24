The Carolina Panthers struggled to move the football in 2023, and the outlook for this year isn’t a whole lot more rosy. But their defense is considered a strong point. And on that side of the ball is a cornerback who could surprisingly make or break the 2024 season.

Entering his fourth season, Jaycee Horn hopes he can turn the corner from a health standpoint. He played only three games as a rookie in 2021 before finding the field for 13 productive starts in 2022. However, last year he played only six games. Still, the three interceptions, seven passes defended, and 53 tackles in that 2022 season gave a glimpse of what the 6-foot-1, 200-pound former first-round pick can do on the football field.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes to turn the corner in 2024

Horn’s performance against Mike Evans in the 2023 season finale gave the Panthers reason to hope for big things. He held Tampa Bay star receiver Mike Evans to one catch for only six yards. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Cooley told espn.com the game showed him the promise Horn carries.

“He was able to dominate his matchup,” Cooley said. “What he has is rare. He has size, speed and instincts. And he's very tough. The one thing that separates him from a lot of guys is his competitive drive. I think he can be the best.”

Not one of the best? The best? If that happens, the Panthers might be able to entertain thoughts of moving closer to a .500 season instead of languishing near the bottom of the NFL.

But for Horn to reach that lofty status and have a chance to help the Panthers turn in a competitive campaign, he’ll have to stay on the field. According to espn.com, Horn’s 22 games played out of a possible 51 are the second fewest by a cornerback selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft over the past 20 years. Let that sink in for a minute.

Expectations remain high for the still-young player

But the Panthers haven’t been deterred. They still consider him a prime piece in their defense. And the injuries haven’t stunted Horn from a confidence standpoint.

“I still feel like I'm one of the best DBs in this league,” Horn said. “I've just got to be out there to show it.”

In order to create a stronger presence, Horn increased his offseason weightlifting.

“(I am) trying to switch it up and start from ground zero and build my body back up,” Horn said.

Despite Horn’s ability, the Panthers’ secondary unit as a whole hasn’t drawn rave reviews. It is ranked No. 25 by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2024 season. However, they added safety Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods is coming off his best NFL season.

Having support around him gives Horn a chance to make more of an impact. If the rest of the secondary plays poorly, offenses will simply keep the ball away from Horn’s side of the field. However, if there’s danger everywhere, Horn will have a chance to make game-changing plays.

The NFL's next-gen numbers suggest Horn can be elite. He has allowed an opposing quarterback passer rating of 71.7. Among 194 defensive backs to be targeted 75-plus times since 2021, that ranks 18th. Also, Horn gives up only 2.9 yards after the catch, putting him 19th in that category. Finally, his 6.5 yards per target is more stingy than the league average of 7.5.

Last, but not least, the Panthers put their money on Horn, picking up his fifth-year contract option on his rookie deal. The option fully guarantees Horn’s salaries in 2024 and 2025. He is set to make $3.53 million this season and $12.5 million next year. That's commitment.