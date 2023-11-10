After the Carolina Panthers snatched a victory away from the Houston Texans in Week 8, there was cause for optimism. Bryce Young played solid and displayed considerable poise on the game-winning drive. With matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears looming ahead, this team had a solid opportunity to keep momentum rolling.

Fast forward to Week 10's edition of Thursday Night Football, and the Panthers are still stuck at one win. What is most concerning, however, is that they are somehow getting worse. Specifically on offense.

Young, who threw a shockingly low 4.9 yards per pass completion, touched on what he believes is the biggest problem facing the unit. Despite what some fans might think, the rookie quarterback is not assigning any blame to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

“It’s not TB at all,” he said, according to the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye. “Bryce Young blames execution for offensive miscues. Young says short and intermediate passes were dictated by coverage, similar to what Brown said earlier in the week.”

Brown and head coach Frank Reich should be held at least partially responsible for Carolina's offensive woes, but Young brings up a fair point in his assessment. A feeble offensive line, limited arsenal of weapons and an inexperienced signal-caller are all combining to form one of the worst offenses in the league. Until upgrades are made, it is hard to imagine much changing.

If the Panthers are failing to mount worthwhile drives against the Colts and Bears, fans should shudder to think what they will do in Week 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Rebuilds are rarely painless, but this 2023-24 campaign is an absolute nightmare.