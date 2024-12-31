SMU football looked overmatched against Penn State in the College Football Playoffs. The Mustangs' 38-10 loss ended what became a memorable season at the university, plus healed old wounds.

The Mustangs never produced back-to-back double-digit winning seasons since 1983 and 1984 — before the NCAA hammered the program for repeated violations. SMU also re-entered itself into the national title picture through the new postseason format. The Mustangs positioned themselves to deliver their first national title run since 1982.

Now it's time to capitalize on the 2024 run if you're head coach Rhett Lashlee and SMU. But how, now that the early signing period passed and the transfer portal closed on Dec. 28?

Despite the latter slowing down, there's still areas for SMU to address. Plus a portal talent who's still out there with the potential to raise SMU's national title chances for 2025.

SMU struggled running the football against Penn State

Yes, quarterback Kevin Jennings lost the football multiple times. SMU buried itself with Jennings throwing three interceptions.

But it didn't help Jennings and the offense that the ground attack became non-existent in State College. The Mustangs mustered only 58 rushing yards in the lopsided loss.

Brashard Smith showed some flash against a Big 10 foe. But he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. The dual-threat Jennings lost 25 yards through runs. This Mustangs ground game looked nothing like the one that kept Clemson on its heels in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. SMU gained 154 ground-based yards but lost in its comeback attempt for the ACC championship.

The Mustangs dealt with a bad time for their ground game to fall apart. Now they must pick up the pieces. Which leads to this remaining portal idea.

Dean Connors is the perfect late portal target for SMU

Smith, despite his struggles versus Penn State, looked spectacular with hitting 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns. But those totals came during his senior season — meaning he's on his way out.

Time to think about a potential replacement who can ignite the new Pony Express. Dean Connors happens to be within the Lone Star State. He entered the portal on the day after Christmas.

Connors is one of the more versatile weapons left in the portal. He still gets one year of eligibility left by leaving Rice. Connors emerged as a bright spot for an Owls team that struggled on the field.

The 6-foot, 204-pounder surpassed 700 rushing yards and 400 on the receiving end the last two seasons. He's also scored a combined 21 touchdowns for 2023 and 2024.

SMU now looks like a university that can take a big swing on new additions. Regardless of high school recruit or portal entry. The university needs its eventual replacement for Smith. Connors brings the running/receiving element that looks prime for Lashlee's system.

Smith added a career-best 39 receptions for 327 receiving yards and tacked on four more touchdowns playing for Lashlee. This offense calls for versatility out of the backfield. Connors looks perfect for this system.

Plus by adding Connors, SMU won't feel pressured to play a young, untested freshman behind center. Especially for a team expected to garner top 25, let alone top 10, preseason conversations. Connors is one of the best still out there. He increases SMU's ACC and national title chances if lured in.