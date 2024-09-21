Nike is one of the biggest shoe brands in the world today. The brand also makes its presence felt in the NBA, given its popularity among the best basketball players in the world. Here's the 10 all-time greatest Nike NBA players, ranked.

Honorable Mention: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT of basketball. Although he signed with Nike back in the day, the Jordan Brand was also launched under Nike. As a result, it might be better to place Jordan in a separate category.

Devin Booker stars for the Phoenix Suns. In fact, he is a player capable of dropping 70 in a single game. With Booker's rise, it was surely a smart signing for Nike given the rise in competitors in terms of sneakers. In fact, Nike even released signature shoes for the Suns All-Star.

Paul George carved out one of the best return-from-injury stories in NBA history. After breaking his leg in a Team USA scrimmage, George returned to All-Star form better than ever. With PG13 continuing to hunt for his first NBA championship after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, his Nike signature shoes should be able to help him turn heads on the court.

8. Steve Nash

It isn't surprising that Nike wanted to sign Steve Nash back in the day. From early struggles in the NBA, Nash evolved into a back-to-back NBA MVP. He also dazzled everyone with his facilitating and mesmerizing passes as an elite playmaker. Although Nash eventually left Nike to endorse Luyou, the NBA star continued to wear Nikes for the rest of his NBA career.

7. Draymond Green

Although Draymond Green was sporting Converse sneakers for several years, the four-time NBA champion eventually made his return to the Swoosh brand. There's no question that Green is one of the most popular but polarizing players in the NBA today. However, his hustle and playmaking continue to be an important factor for the Golden State Warriors.

6. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce has been saying plenty of questionable things as an analyst since retiring from playing basketball. However, there's nothing that can take away the Truth's accolades during his peak.

Pierce was one of the top wings in the league during his prime, making him a great Nike endorser back in the day. Pierce was the main man of the Boston Celtics' Big Three that won the 2008 NBA championship at the expense of Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo came into the NBA as a raw scrawny kid from Greece, the Greek Freak evolved into a megastar. From winning the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, Giannis would go on to become a back-to-back MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and an NBA champion with him as the Finals MVP.

Despite still yet to reach his prime, Antetokounmpo has already cemented his legacy early on. Furthermore, his connection to NBA fans has made him a very marketable candidate that only bodes well for the Swoosh brand.

Kevin Durant wore Nikes for his entire NBA career. However, there was one time when KD was close to leaving Nike for Under Armour. Nevertheless, he chose to stay with Nike.

In fact, the Swoosh brand showed its gratitude by rewarding him with a lifetime shoe deal. With Durant's scoring, he has shot his way to two NBA championships and Finals MVPs. In fact, he remains as one of the deadliest scorers in the league today.

3. Dirk Nowitzki

It's pretty crazy that a superstar caliber player like Dirk Nowitzki never had his own line of signature shoes. However, it's worth noting that the Hall of Famer chose not to hire an agent, as per reports.

Nevertheless, the former Mavericks star did have an endorsement deal with Nike. While wearing the Swoosh brand, Nowitzki collected several accolades in the NBA, highlighted by winning the NBA championship in 2011.

2. Kobe Bryant

After leaving adidas, Nike surely enjoyed picking up Kobe Bryant as one of their biggest endorsers. In fact, given Bryant's influence around the world as one of the best superstars to play the game, Nike did enjoy plenty of profits from his sneaker line that continues to sell to this day.

Besides, no one can forget how the Black Mamba dominated the NBA with his insane work ethic, clutch moments, and championship victories.

While it was difficult to choose between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for the number one spot, it's hard to ignore LeBron James' achievements.

Despite pushing 40, James has been giving Father Time a good workout, despite an already decorated NBA career that includes four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, one NBA Cup, a NBA Cup MVP, two MVPs, and 20 All-Star Game appearances.

Don't forget that he's the all-time leading NBA scorer and the only NBA player to be in the 40K-10K-10K club. As a result, it isn't surprising that Nike rewarded The King with a lifetime deal.