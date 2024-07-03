As the Open Championship approaches, the golfing world focuses on those PGA & LIV players who have consistently performed at a high level yet still seek their first major victory. Here, we highlight the ten best active golfers who haven’t won a major, detailing their achievements and potential as they head into one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments.

A notable name that would have been here in lists of the past would have been Xander Schauffele. However, after a resounding wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Championship, he will not be joining the other names still vying for their first taste of that sweet, sweet major victory.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland is one of the brightest young stars in golf. At just under 26 years old, he has already secured six professional victories worldwide. Known for his exceptional iron play, Hovland's struggles around the greens have been the main hurdle in his quest for a major. His best performance in a major came at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he finished as the runner-up to Brooks Koepka. As his game continues to mature, Hovland remains a top contender for breaking through with a major victory.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler has been a perennial contender in major championships, coming agonizingly close on several occasions. In 2014, Fowler joined an elite group by finishing in the top-5 in all four majors in a single season, a feat accomplished by only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Jordan Spieth. With six PGA Tour wins, including the Players Championship, Fowler’s ability to perform on big stages keeps him in the conversation for his first major win.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is another promising young golfer who has shown he has what it takes to win the Open Championship. He finished ninth at the 2023 Masters and T-12 at the 2024 PGA Championship, demonstrating his ability to contend on golf’s biggest stages. Theegala’s presence in the final groups on major weekends indicates that his breakthrough is on the horizon.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been a strong presence on the PGA Tour, boasting six victories. Known for his power and consistent play in major championships, Finau recorded nine top-10 finishes in majors from 2018 to 2021. Although he has struggled more recently, with his best major finish since 2021 being a T-18, Finau's talent and determination suggest that his major breakthrough could be imminent.

Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg, an emerging talent, has already made a significant impact despite limited major championship experience. Åberg was instrumental in Team Europe’s victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup before making his major debut in 2024. His rapid rise and exceptional skill set suggest that it’s only a matter of time before he claims a major title.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris has quickly established himself as a major threat, with seven top-10 finishes in majors by age 27. His narrow playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship exemplifies his ability to compete at the highest level. Zalatoris’ impressive ball-striking and composure under pressure make him one of the most likely young players to secure a major title soon.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay's all-around game and calm demeanor have made him one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour. He has demonstrated his ability to win big events, notably capturing the 2021 FedEx Cup. Cantlay’s closest brush with major success was at the 2019 Masters, where he briefly led during the final round before being overtaken by Tiger Woods. Given his steady play and resilience, Cantlay is widely expected to secure a major title in the near future.

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood is a familiar name in major championship discussions, known for his impressive performances worldwide despite not yet winning on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood has come very close in majors, notably shooting a final-round 63 to finish second at the 2018 U.S. Open. With eight professional wins and a strong Ryder Cup resume, Fleetwood’s talent and experience make him a strong candidate for a major victory.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton, known for his fiery temperament and exceptional talent, has been a consistent presence in the top rankings of world golf. Hatton has multiple wins on the European Tour and PGA Tour, and his strong performances in major championships have made him a perennial contender. His aggressive playing style and ability to handle tough conditions could serve him well at the Open Championship, where his first major win seems increasingly likely.

Max Homa

Max Homa has rapidly risen in the ranks, winning six times on the PGA Tour. Initially struggling in majors, Homa has recently shown improved performance, highlighted by his contention at the 2023 Masters. As he continues to gain confidence and experience in major championships, Homa appears poised to contend for and potentially capture his first major title.

Honorable mention:

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar, a veteran with nine PGA Tour wins, has been one of the most consistent players on the tour. Known for his steadiness and strategic play, Kuchar has 12 top-10 finishes in majors, including a second-place finish at the 2017 British Open. Despite being in the later stages of his career, Kuchar’s experience and skill set keep him in contention for a major title.

Path to Major success

Winning a major championship requires a blend of skill, mental toughness, and sometimes a bit of luck. Each of these golfers has demonstrated the capability to compete at the highest level, and their quest for a major title is marked by their individual strengths and experiences.

Several factors will influence the likelihood of these golfers breaking through at the Open Championship. The nature of links golf, with its unpredictable weather and challenging course conditions, places a premium on adaptability and mental resilience. Players who excel in windy conditions, manage difficult bunkers, and navigate fast, undulating greens will have a significant advantage.

Experience in major championships plays a crucial role. Many of these golfers have come close to winning majors and possess valuable experience in handling the pressure and intensity of golf’s biggest stages. This experience can be pivotal in closing out a tournament when in contention on the final day.

Predictions and expectations for the Open Championship

As the Open Championship approaches, anticipation builds for who will rise to the occasion. Ludvig Aberg’s improving game and recent close calls make him a strong candidate. Patrick Cantlay’s consistent performance and calm under pressure position him well at #8 in the world rankings. Tony Finau’s powerful game and history of contending in majors suggest he could finally break through.

Tommy Fleetwood’s familiarity with links golf and close calls in majors position him as a strong contender. Young talents like Will Zalatoris who has come 2nd place in three separate majors and Sahith Theegala who is playing the best golf of his life bring fresh energy and potential to the field.

The Open Championship offers a unique and challenging test that could bring out the best in these top golfers without a major. As they prepare for one of golf’s most historic events, the stage is set for a dramatic and potentially career-defining performance.

In a sport where legacies are often defined by major victories, these ten golfers stand on the brink of greatness, ready to etch their names into the annals of golf history. The Open Championship awaits, providing the perfect stage for one of these talented players to achieve their major breakthrough.