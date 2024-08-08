While it's usually good between teammates in the NBA, the dynamic changes when NBA players represent their respective countries. With the NBA going more and more global, it isn't surprising to see NBA teammates clash against one another at the world stage. Let's take a look at 10 best NBA teammate clashes in Olympic history.

1. Kobe Bryant vs. Pau Gasol (2008 Beijing Olympics & 2012 London Olympics)

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were a dynamic duo that won back-to-back NBA titles with the Purple and Gold. But in the Olympic stage, both are arch nemeses. In two-straight Olympics, Bryant didn't treat his Spanish NBA teammate like one with the gold medal on the line. In fact, the Black Mamba even ran through Gasol to set the tone in the 2008 Olympics.

2. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen vs. Toni Kukoc (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

Before Toni Kukoc's NBA debut, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were interested to see an international prospect named Toni Kukoc. Prior to his NBA debut, the Bulls' formidable duo got a good look at Kukoc at the gold-medal game in Barcelona.

To give him an NBA preview, Jordan and Pippen took turns to defend Kukoc in one of the most iconic Olympic moments. Kukoc still tallied 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

3. Tim Duncan vs. Manu Ginobili (2004 Athens Olympics)

From being teammates in San Antonio to becoming rivals in Athens, it was a historic moment for Manu Ginobili's Argentina at the expense of Tim Duncan's Team USA, who found themselves on the wrong end of history.

In their historic clash, Duncan was limited to 10 points before fouling out. On the other hand, Ginobili scorched Team USA with 29 points, powering Argentina to a golden run.

4. Kyrie Irving vs. Matthew Dellavedova (2016 Rio Olympics)

After playing together for the Cleveland Cavaliers and winning a historic 2016 NBA championship to come back from a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit against the Golden State Warriors, both Matthew Dellavedova and Kyrie Irving found themselves on opposite sides in Rio.

Delly tallied 11 points and 11 assists. However, his double-double was spoiled by Kyrie Irving's huge 3-pointer in the clutch to seal the 98-88 win with Delly as the defender. Irving finished with 19 points.

5. Josh Giddey vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2024 Paris Olympics)

When Canada and Australia were grouped together in Paris, Thunder fans were in for a treat. Coming off a deep playoff run, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey were forced to lock horns with both players leading their respective countries.

However, it was SGA's Canada who pulled off the win, 93-83. SGA finished with 16 points. On the other side, his former teammate paced Australia with 19.

6. Luka Doncic vs. Josh Green (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

With a bronze medal on the line, both Dallas Mavericks members were forced to face off in Tokyo. While we know Luka takes on a superstar role in Dallas, similar to his role with Slovenia, Josh Green and the Australia Boomers proved to be too much for the Mavericks superstar.

Green benefited from a balanced Boomers squad that also possessed a wealth of experience in the international stage to capture the country's first medal in men's basketball at the Olympics.

7. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson vs. Andrew Bogut (2016 Rio Olympics)

Speaking of the clash between Team USA and the Australia Boomers, it was also a party for the 2016 NBA Finalists, the Golden State Warriors. While Draymond Green and Klay Thompson suited up for the red, white and blue, Warriors center Andrew Bogut was playing for the Boomers.

Bogut came to play in the clash with 15 points. However, Team USA still prevailed with Thompson and Green chipping in six and seven points, respectively.

8. Tony Parker vs. Manu Ginobili (2012 London Olympics)

There's no question that Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were two of the best international players in the NBA. But at the 2012 London Olympics, the Spurs duo had a collision course for the first time.

Argentinian great Ginobili even devised a plan to stop his Spurs teammate. Although Parker worked for his 17 points on 4-of-17 shooting, France still escaped with a 71-64 upset, trashing Ginobili's 26-point effort.

9. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden vs. Serge Ibaka (2012 London Olympics)

While all eyes were on Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Pau Gasol in the gold-medal rematch in London, it was also quite a festival for Thunder fans with all the players of their core present in the Summer Games. However, it was a total gang-up against Serge Ibaka, who was the lone Thunder player for Spain.

The naturalized Spanish player didn't go down with a fight, however, finishing the game with 12 points and nine rebounds. However, Team USA was just too stacked.

10. Jayson Tatum vs. Evan Fournier (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

A lot of Boston Celtics fans remember when Evan Fournier used to play for the C's as a role player to Jayson Tatum's team. Celtics fans got a throwback when the two faced off in Tokyo.

But to the surprise of everyone, Fournier outplayed Tatum in their first matchup with the former exploding for 28 points to the latter's nine. Tatum did better in the gold-medal game with 19, however, to collect gold.