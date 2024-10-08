The All-NBA Team features the best basketball players in the league for the particular season. Throughout the years, several legends have been bestowed the award. However, there have been some big names that have been kept off the list. For this piece, let's take a look at the 10 biggest All-NBA Team snubs of all time.

Stats: 29.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.6 blocks, 44% FG%

It's crazy that someone who averaged 29-7-6 in a season failed to make at least the All-NBA Third Team. In the 2015-2016 season, James Harden is only one of a few players to average those stats for a season with at least 70 games played.

The only other NBA players in history include LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson. Harden is the only to player to average those numbers in a league-leading 82 games. The All-Star guard was also second in points per game and number one in total points scored.

9. Carmelo Anthony (2010-2011 Nuggets, Knicks)

Stats: 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 46% FG

At his prime, Carmelo Anthony was easily a fixture in the All-NBA Teams selection. However, after the 2010-2011 season, Melo was one of the biggest omissions. Despite posting his usual numbers, Melo failed to make the cut. In fact, Melo even helped the Knicks make the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

8. Dirk Nowitzki (2013-2014 Mavericks)

Stats: 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 50% FG

Although it was the beginning of the end for Dirk Nowitzki around this time, the 2011 NBA champion should have earned All-NBA Team honors for the last time in the 2013-2014 season. Not only did Nowitzki post his usual numbers for his age, but he also did it efficiently. He shot 40% from rainbow country and 90% from the charity stripe.

But around this time, there was a growing influx of big men, including All-NBA Team selections Joakim Noah, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, and Al Jefferson. Moreover, other big men that didn't make the cut, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, and Roy Hibbert, also put up legitimate cases.

Stats: 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.0 blocks, 50% FG

Despite finally answering the call for the Los Angeles Lakers to regain his old form, Anthony Davis was arguably the biggest name absent from the All-NBA Team selections in the 2022-2023 season. Although Davis had a monster season, playing in only 56 games probably hurt his chances. Davis also didn't make the All-Star team.

Furthermore, it was hard to argue against successful big-men selections Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. The Lakers center received 13 second-team votes and 26 third-team votes from the 100-voter panel, as per sources.

Stats: 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 48% FG

After proving that he has fully completed his comeback from a grueling leg injury, Paul George was shockingly omitted from the All-NBA Teams. Not only did George miss out on the All-NBA Team selection, but he also lost $70 million in the process. By failing to become eligible for a max contract, it wasn't surprising George bolted out of Indiana a season later.

5. Vince Carter (2006-2007 Nets)

Stats: 25.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, 45% FG

Known as one of the most exciting players to watch back in the day, Vince Carter was easily a walking highlight reel that put up plenty of All-NBA Team-worthy seasons. Despite in his post-injury, Carter played well in the 2006-2007 season to be worthy of an All-NBA Team selection.

However, the All-Star guard was also playing against the likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Tracy McGrady. Though he might've made a case against the likes of Gilbert Arenas and Chauncey Billups.

Stats: 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 46% FG

Jayson Tatum established himself as a superstar in the NBA during the 2020-2021 season thanks to a string of 50-point explosions. However, it somehow wasn't enough to make the All-NBA Team.

To make matters worse, Tatum also lost $33 million in the process, as per reports. The Celtics star did vindicate himself a season later by leading the Celtics all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals while making the All-NBA First Team.

3. Patrick Ewing (1993-1994 Knicks)

Stats: 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.7 blocks, 50% FG

For several years, Patrick Ewing dominated for the New York Knicks. For six-straight seasons, Ewing was a member of the All-NBA Teams, but that came to an end in the 1993-1994 season. With the rise of David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon, Ewing's selection chances grew slim given the stacked playing field in his position.

2. Bradley Beal (2019-2020 Wizards)

Stats: 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks, 46% FG

While playing for the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal went on a scoring tear. He led the NBA in scoring by averaging more than 30. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to snag a spot in the All-NBA Team selections. Fortunately for him, Beal had one more year left. He further increased his scoring and managed to land a spot in the All-NBA Third Team a season later.

Stats: 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, 47% FG

After winning back-to-back NBA championships, Klay Thompson continued to flash his elite shooting for the Golden State Warriors. In fact, he hit 40% from downtown. But despite posting respectable numbers for a formidable dynasty, Thompson failed to land a spot in one of the All-NBA Teams.

Thompson missing out made the All-Star guard lose at least $30 million, according to reports. Later that year, the Warriors also failed to three-peat after losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games.