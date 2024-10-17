Dragon Ball Sparking Zero features over 180 characters at launch, and it seems more could be on the way via DLC. Therefore, we took a look at the roster of Sparking Zero, as well as the roster of Budokai Tenkaichi 3 to see which characters should make a return. Here are 10 characters we'd love to see as DLC in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

10 Characters We Want to See in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

1. Demon King Piccolo – 10 Characters we want to see in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

Out of all the characters who could come to Sparking Zero's roster, we want to see Demon King Piccolo the most. Not only is he one of the coolest villains in Dragon Ball, but there are opportunities for so many unique interactions. What would it be like if Demon King Piccolo met Goku from Super, or Piccolo after he fused with Kami?

Additionally, Demon King Piccolo had a pretty cool move-set in Budokai Tenkaichi 3. One of his Supers lets him summon the mutated Namekian, Drum. As a Namekian, Demon King Piccolo can stretch his arms, which would be interesting to see in battle. Adding Demon King Piccolo would help bolster the amount of Dragon Ball characters in the game, too.

2. General Blue – 10 Characters we want to see in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

Keeping with the theme of Dragon Ball villains, General Blue is yet another iconic character who deserves a spot on the roster. A general for the Red Ribbon army who dons Psychic Powers, General Blue was pretty unique, and so was his move-set in Budokai Tenkaichi 3. We need more Red Ribbon reps, and it's not like Commander Red was a fighter. Therefore, Blue would make a great addition to a roster that needs for Dragon Ball characters

3. Android 8 – 10 Characters we want to see in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

The good-spirited Android and friend to Goku would be awesome to see in Sparking Zero. What would happen if Android 17 from Super saw Android 8? What about other Androids, or even Cell?

But besides the What-If dialogues, Android 8 was also just a great character. He's also one of the few smart villains not to fight Goku. Instead, the kindhearted Android even aids Goku and others throughout the events of Dragon Ball. It never hurts to have another Android, and Eighter fits that spot perfectly.

4. Grandpa Gohan – 10 Characters we want to see in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

Perhaps the most important figure in Goku's early life is missing from the Sparking Zero roster. He's one of the central figures of Dragon Ball, because if not for Gohan, who knows what would've happened to Goku? And despite barely appearing in Dragon Ball compared to other key characters, Grandpa Gohan's legacy was strong.

Goku's own son was named in honor of him. Gohan also wore the four-star ball on his cap during his childhood. And throughout much of early Dragon Ball and even Dragon Ball Z, the four-star ball serves as a treasured memory of Grandpa Gohan.

So, with all that in mind, Gohan definitely deserves a spot on the roster. The amount of unique dialogue and interactions with him alone would be amazing. Plus, this old man might not look it, but he knows how to pack a punch.

5. General Tao & Cyborg Tao – 10 Characters we want to see in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC

Tao is yet another Dragon Ball character who deserves a spot on the roster. At this point, I'm almost expecting a Dragon-Ball themed DLC Pack. But back to Tao, the highly-skilled assassin who killed General Blue with his own tongue.

Tao was an extremely powerful villain in Dragon Ball who gave Son Goku a run for his money. The brother of Master Shen, Tao knows powerful moves like Dodon Ray, and even managed to defeat their Goku in their first meeting. But Goku eventually defeated Tao, who went on to become Cyborg Tao.

But it would be interesting to see Tao's reaction to Goku now. What would seeing Goku's Ultra Instinct form do to the Cyborg? Regardless, we'd love to see more Dragon Ball Characters, and that includes Tao.

6. Pikkon

The Other World Saga is one of the coolest filler arcs in Dragon Ball Z. It also features Pikkon, a powerful character who can best even Cell and Frieza. This fighter from the West Quadrant of the Universe also helped Goku fight Janemba in the DBZ movie, Fusion Reborn. From a design standpoint, he's essentially Piccolo 2.0, minus the stretchy limbs and with a few spots on his head.

Pikkon is one of those characters who I wish was canon. Sure, he didn't appear in the original manga, but that shouldn't prevent him from joining the Sparking Zero roster. He's a powerful ally with a cool design and interesting move-set. He might not have as many interesting interactions as the characters above, but that. won't stop us from recommending him.

7. King Vegeta

Vegeta's dad might not be as popular as Goku's, but he's still an important character, nonetheless. The King was the central figure of the Saiyan-Tuffle civil war that lasted 10 years. It was his efforts that lead the planet to be named “Planet Vegeta”. Eventually, King Vegeta had to pledge allegiance to Frieza because he knew they weren't powerful enough to fight back.

Think about it, any other leader might've waged war with Frieza right away. And then who knows what would've happened to people like Kakarot, who would go on to beat Frieza and protect the universe? Although Vegeta, along with his planet, were destroyed, I like to think it all indirectly helped lead to Frieza's inevitable downfall.

But conjecture aside, Vegeta would make a great addition to the Sparking Zero roster. I'd like to see his interactions with his descendants, as well as other Saiyans like Goku and Bardock. Overall, the King of all Saiyans makes for a great addition, if he joins the roster.

8. Nuova Shenron

The Shadow Dragon Arc in Dragon Ball GT features one of the best “villains” in perhaps the entire series. All the Dragons in the Shadow Dragon Arc were created by previous wishes made throughout the series, which was a creative idea. Nuova Shenron was created by King Piccolo's wish to restore himself to his youth.

But unlike most bad guys, Nuova Shenron turns out be an honorable opponent. During a battle with Goku and Pan, Nuova Shenron knocked out the latter, but set her aside instead of killing her. Goku was grateful to the Dragon for sparing his granddaughter's life, and eventually the two even team up together.

It wouldn't hurt to have more GT Characters in Sparking Zero, and Nuova Shenron would be a great fit for the roster.

9. Super 17

Fusing two Android 17s seems ridiculous, but the end-result is a cook-looking villain with lots of power. Honestly, the Super 17 saga was fairly rushed, and didn't make a whole lot of sense. Dr. Myuu and Dr. Gero team up to create a new Android 17 to fuse with the existing one on Earth. By having them combine, they become an even more powerful entity than Gero's greatest creation, Cell.

But putting aside all of the questions about the arc, Super 17 does look awesome. And it would be interesting to see how he interacts with Android 17 from Super. Additionally, as an Android, he adds another “energy absorber” to the roster. Super 17 might not make a whole lot of sense on paper, but he'd be a lot of fun to play as.

10. Pilaf Machine

Lastly, how could we not mention the GOAT of all Dragon Ball characters? Pilaf Machine. Jokes aside, Emperor Pilaf is one of the oldest Dragon Ball villains out there. Sure, he's not powerful, smart, or all that coordinated. But that's the beautiful thing about him.

And by adding Pilaf Machine, you also get to add dialogue from Shu and Mai, Pilaf's faithful servants. This lovable trio could have some really funny dialogue, especially with all the different versions of Goku. Additionally, adding Pilaf machine would bolster the game's “big character” roster. Besides two Apes and Hirudegarn, there's not many big characters.

Overall, that includes the top 10 characters we want to see join the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster. Although this is our list of most wanted characters, there are dozens more

