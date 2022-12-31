By Owen Crisafulli · 8 min read

Despite their recent sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros have stuck around as one of the top teams in the MLB, and recently proved that they won’t be defined by that scandal by winning the 2022 World Series. The Astros have a lot of great players on their team currently, but who are the greatest Astros in the history of their franchise? Let’s answer that question and take a look at the ten best Astros players in their storied history and see why they find their way on this list.

10. Larry Dierker

Position: Starting pitcher

Years with Astros: 1964-1976

Notable Accolades: Two-time NL All-Star, No-hitter on July 9, 1976

Larry Dierker spent 12 years of his 13-year career with the Astros, and he turned himself into a true workhorse throughout his time in Houston. Dierker was never the best pitcher in the league, but he was a true innings-eater for them back in a day when starting pitchers had much longer leashes than they do nowadays. Dierker eclipsed 200 total innings in six seasons, and even pitched 305.1 innings in the 1969 season, which will go down as the best season of his career (20-13, 2.33 ERA, 232 K, 1.02 WHIP). Dierker was never the best pitcher, but his consistency and longevity earns him a spot on this list.

9. Carlos Correa

Position: Shortstop

Years with Astros: 2015-2021

Notable Accolades: Two-time AL All-Star, 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, 2017 World Series champion

Carlos Correa has been in the news quite a lot this offseason for his free agency situation, but it’s always important to remember where he got started, and that was with the Astros. Correa was the model of consistency throughout his career with the Astros, as he hit at least .270 with 20 home runs in five of his seven seasons with the team. Correa was at the center of the sign-stealing scandal in Houston, but it’s clear that he can do damage even without knowing what pitches are coming. Love him or hate him, Correa has played a big role in the Astros recent dynasty, and he certainly could have moved further up this list had he stuck around in Houston longer.

8. Jim Wynn

Position: Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1963-1973

Notable Accolades: 1967 NL All-Star

Jim Wynn was never the flashiest player, but he was so consistent that it never really mattered. He hit over 20 home runs in seven of his 11 seasons with the ‘Stros, and while he was a bit inconsistent when it came to his batting average, Wynn was an on-base machine thanks to his ability to constantly draw walks. Wynn drew over 100 walks in three seasons, and even led the league with 148 walks in 1969. Wynn’s best season with Houston came in 1967 (.249 BA, 37 HR, 107 RBI, 23 SB, .826 OPS) and while he had some strong seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he left the Astros, Wynn was still good enough to find his way onto this list.

7. Roy Oswalt

Position: Starting Pitcher

Years with Astros: 2001-2010

Notable Accolades: Three-time NL All-Star, NL wins leader in 2004, NL ERA leader in 2006, 2005 NLCS MVP

Roy Oswalt’s career could be defined by the word “almost”. Oswalt, despite his consistent greatness with the Astros, never won a Cy Young award, and never ended up winning an elusive World Series. Oswalt finished in the top six for the NL Cy Young award six times in his career, but never ended up winning the award. Oswalt was also the NLCS MVP in 2005 for the Astros, but the Astros ended up getting swept by the Chicago White Sox in the World Series. Oswalt was the Astros ace for a decade, and while he never got the recognition he truly deserved, he clearly is worthy of going down as one of the franchise’s greatest players.

6. Jose Altuve

Position: Second base

Years with Astros: 2011-Present

Notable Accolades: 2017 AL MVP, Eight-time All-Star (1 NL, 7 AL), Two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022), Six-time Silver Slugger winner

The only active member of the Astros on this list, Jose Altuve seems destined to move up a few more spots on this list by the time his career is over. Altuve has been the leader of the Astros recent turnaround from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best. During that time he has established himself as the best second baseman in the league. Altuve can hit for contact (five seasons with a batting average above .300) and for power (five seasons with 20+ home runs) and has been the leader of the Astros, even amidst all their recent controversies. He’s only going to be 33 next season, and if he keeps playing at this level, he could find himself on the top three of the greatest Astros list when all is said and done.

5. Lance Berkman

Position: Outfielder and First Base

Years with Astros: 1999-2010

Notable Accolades: Six-time NL All-Star

Lance Berkman’s career is pretty similar to his longtime teammate with the Astros in Oswalt. Berkman was consistently regarded as one of the best players in the game during his time in Houston, but never got the awards to justify his strong play. Berkman finished in the top seven for NL MVP voting in five seasons, but never ended up winning the award. Berkman was one of the best all-around hitters in the game during his time with the Astros, as he hit 20+ home runs in ten straight seasons, and had a batting average above .300 in four seasons. Berkman eventually picked up a World Series ring after leaving the Astros, but his contributions to the franchise throughout his historic career will never be forgotten.

4. Cesar Cedano

Position: Outfielder and First base

Years with Astros: 1970-1981

Notable Accolades: Four-time NL All-Star, Five-time Gold Glove winner

Cesar Cedano is probably one of the more forgotten players in Astros history, but he ends up sneaking into the top-five of this list due to his all-around strong play. Cedano was a five-tool player for Houston, as there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He had four seasons where he hit above .300, three seasons where he hit at least 20 home runs, and six straight seasons where he stole at least 50 bases. Cedano was also one of the best fielders in the game at his peak, as he won five straight golden glove awards from 1972-1976. Cedano isn’t the first name many folks will think of when they hear the term “greatest Astros” or “best Astros” but he is more than deserving to find his way onto this list.

3. Jose Cruz

Position: Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1975-1987

Notable Accolades: Two-time NL All-Star, Two-time Silver Slugger

Jose Cruz was a bit of a late bloomer, as he didn’t really find his way until he landed with the Astros in his age 27 season back in 1975. Cruz gradually made himself an invaluable piece of the Astros lineup, and similar to other players behind him on this list, while he was never the flashiest player, he always managed to do his job, and do it well. Cruz never hit more than 17 home runs in a single season, but he was still able to make a big impact. Cruz hit over .300 in six seasons, and led the National League in hits in the 1983 season. Cruz was also a speedster on the bases, as he stole at least 30 bases in five seasons. Cruz’s longevity certainly helps him here, but his overall strong play during his time in Houston makes him a worthy top three entrant on the greatest Astros list.

2. Craig Biggio

Position: Second base, Catcher, and Outfielder

Years with Astros: 1988-2007

Notable Accolades: Seven-time NL All-Star, Five-time Silver Slugger, Four-time Gold Glove winner, Hall of Famer

What many people often forget about Craig Biggio is that when he broke into the majors, he was actually a catcher for the Astros. Biggio of course found a more consistent home at second base, but he was never really more comfortable than he was at the plate with a bat in his hands. Biggio always seemed to play, which was good because he always did damage at the plate. Biggio was always more of a contact hitter throughout his career than a power hitter, but he did hit 20+ home runs in eight seasons, including in 2006 when he was 40 years old. Biggio remained productive all the way up until his age 41 season in 2007, and while Houston went through some tough times with Biggio, they always rested easy knowing that he would show up and do his best to win when he was on the team.

1. Jeff Bagwell

Position: First base

Years with Astros: 1991-2005

Notable Accolades: 1994 NL MVP, 1991 NL Rookie of the Year, Four-time NL All-Star, Three-time Silver Slugger, Hall of Famer

When all is said and done, Jeff Bagwell is a pretty easy choice for the greatest Astros player of all time. Altuve may make a charge to catch him, but Bagwell was consistently great throughout his entire career, all of which was spent with Houston, that there isn’t really any other choice here. Bagwell’s outrageous 1994 season (.368 BA, 39 HR, 116 RBI, 1.201 OPS) pretty much tells you all you need to know about him. He was an absolute nightmare for pitchers, as he always found his way on base. Bagwell would constantly be one of the top names in the NL MVP race, and it’s a crime that he was only an All-Star four times. While the current Astros are certainly making their mark, when you think of the greatest Astros, Bagwell is always going to be the first name you associate with the team, earning him the top spot on this list.