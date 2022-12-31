By Owen Crisafulli · 7 min read

The Cleveland Guardians, despite their recent remodeling, have been around for over 120 years now after being founded all the way back in 1901. Throughout their lengthy history, they have had quite a few players who could go down as some of the greatest to ever player. But who are the greatest Guardians of all time? Let’s take a trip very far down memory lane and pick out the ten best Guardians players in their history and see why they earn this prestigious honor.

10. Joe Sewell

Position: Shortstop and Third Base

Years with Guardians: 1920-1930

Notable Accolades: 1920 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

Many of the Guardians top players in their lengthy history played quite a while ago, and that starts with Joe Sewell, who broke in with Cleveland over 100 years ago back in 1920 and quickly became one of their top all around players. Sewell was an on-base machine, and managed to make a very big impact on the game in the days where home runs weren’t exactly a common feat. Sewell helped the Guardians win the World Series in his rookie season in 1920, and finished in the top ten of the AL MVP voting five times. Sewell wrapped up his legendary career with Cleveland by earning a spot in the Hall of Fame, and that helps him earn a spot on our list here too.

9. Jim Thome

Position: First Base, Designated Hitter, and Third Base

Years with Guardians: 1991-2002

Notable Accolades: Three-time AL All-Star, 1996 Silver Slugger, Hall of Famer

You could probably break Jim Thome’s career into two separate careers and end up with two different Hall of Fame players. The first part of that came during his time with the Cleveland Guardians where he established himself as one of the best hitters in the game. It took awhile, but Thome eventually burst his way into the lineup, and eventually proved himself to be an absolute force at the plate. Thome could hit for power, as he hit at least 30 home runs in his final seven seasons with Cleveland, and even when he wasn’t hitting bombs, he was getting on base at a high rate, as he always seemed to draw over 100 walks. When all is said and done, Thome was one of the best hitters in Cleveland’s history.

8. Bob Lemon

Position: Starting Pitcher

Years with Guardians: 1946-1958

Notable Accolades: Seven-time AL All-Star, 1948 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

If you ever need a reminder that pitchers are not used the same way they once were, go look at Bob Lemon’s stats. Lemon threw over 200 innings in nine straight seasons, which is just outrageous. Not only that, but Lemon was dominant when he pitched. He only had two seasons where his ERA was above four, and those were the two final seasons of his career. Despite pitching a ton throughout his career, Lemon rarely gave up runs, and was a key piece of Cleveland’s last World Series winner all the way back in 1948. Had Lemon not had to serve in the military from 1943 to 1945, he probably could be a bit higher up on this list.

7. Kenny Lofton

Position: Centerfield

Years with Guardians: 1992-1996, 1998-2001, 2007

Notable Accolades: Five-time AL All-Star, Four-time Gold Glove winner

Kenny Lofton had three separate stints with the Guardians, and he found a way to make each one count. Lofton didn’t pan out with the Houston Astros in 1991, but found his way to Cleveland in 1992 and immediately made Houston look foolish. Lofton was a fantastic contact hitter who consistently hit over .300, one of the best defensive outfielders in the league, and for a point in time, the fastest player in the league. Lofton had five seasons where he stole more than 50 bases, including 1996 when he swiped a career-high 75 bags. Lofton was even impactful in his age 40 season in 2007 when he helped the Guardians make it to the ALCS, and he’s easily the greatest Guardians player in recent memory.

6. Earl Averill

Position: Centerfield

Years with Guardians: 1929-1939

Notable Accolades: Six-time AL All-Star, Hall of Famer

Earl Averill was one of the Guardians first great sluggers, and he was consistently one of the top hitters in the league. There wasn’t much Averill couldn’t do at the plate, as he was almost always hitting over .300 or hitting 20 home runs. Averill always seemed to be in the running for the MVP award, but never ended up winning it, finishing as high as third place in 1936. That season was easily Averill’s best (.378 BA, 28 HR, 126 RBI, 1.065 OPS) and probably is the best way to show just how good Averill was. He never stood out like other old school players, but he was a consistent presence in Cleveland’s lineup throughout his career.

5. Stan Coveleski

Position: Starting Pitcher

Years with Guardians: 1916-1924

Notable Accolades: 1923 AL ERA leader, 1920 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

Stan Coveleski was another member of the Guardians 1920 World Series squad, and he was the ace leading the way for them throughout the season. Similar to Lemon as we saw before, Coveleski’s inning totals throughout his career would make pitchers nowadays cringe, but he was a pillar of consistency during his time with the Guardians. He only had one season where his ERA was above four despite pitching over 228 innings each season of his career with Cleveland, and he even had two seasons where his ERA settled in below two runs. Coveleski was as good as they came in terms of starting pitching during the early era with Cleveland, earning him a spot on this greatest Guardians list.

4. Lou Boudreau

Position: Shortstop

Years with Guardians: 1938-1950

Notable Accolades: 1948 AL MVP, Eight-time AL All-Star, 1948 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

Lou Boudreau was the key piece of the Guardians last World Series title back in 1948. He put together the best season of his career that year (.355 BA, 18 HR, 106 RBI, .987 OPS) which earned him his lone MVP award, but that’s not the only reason he’s this high on his list. Despite never being a power hitter, Boudreau was one of the best contact hitters in the game. He always found his way on base and played solid defense at shortstop, and during a time where good shortstops weren’t exactly common, Boudreau stood out. But it’s his contributions from that legendary 1948 season that will always save him a place in Cleveland’s history.

3. Bob Feller

Position: Starting Pitcher

Years with Guardians: 1936-1941, 1945-1956

Notable Accolades: 1940 Triple Crown winner, Eight-time AL All-Star, 1948 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

The Guardians were in good shape throughout the 1940s with a pair of Bobs leading the way for them. And while Lemon, who we looked at earlier, was great, it’s clear that Bob Feller was always the ace of the staff. Feller quickly proved he was one of the best pitchers around when he entered the league as a 17-year old back in 1936, and had one of the greatest pitching seasons in MLB history in 1940 when he won the AL pitching triple crown. Feller’s career was put on hiatus from 1942 to 1944 as he went go serve in the military, but he came back and it was like he had never left. Feller was instrumental to the team winning it all in 1948, and he easily earns one of the top three spots on this greatest Guardians list.

2. Tris Speaker

Position: Centerfielder

Years with Guardians: 1916-1926

Notable Accolades: 1920 World Series winner, Hall of Famer

Tris Speaker’s best seasons may have come with the Boston Red Sox earlier in his career, but that didn’t stop him from being wildly productive in Cleveland as well. Speaker’s 1916 season, where he hit a then career-high .386, proved right away that this guy was going to be a steal for Cleveland. Speaker helped the Guardians win their first World Series in 1920 when he upped his batting average career-high to .388, but he managed to set a new high in his age 37 season when he somehow hit .389. Speaker is one of the best pure contact hitters the game has ever seen, and it’s easy to see why he makes this greatest Guardians list.

1. Nap Lajoie

Position: Second Base and First Base

Years with Guardians: 1902-1914

Notable Accolades: Three-time batting average leader, Hall of Famer

Before Speaker found his way to the Guardians, there was Nap Lajoie, who ended up in Cleveland one year after they were founded. Lajoie was the first great Guardian, and to this day, he remains the franchise’s all time best player. Similar to Speaker, Lajoie was a pure contact hitter back in a day when home runs weren’t prevalent, but even then, he was always one of the best players in the game. Lajoie came around before accolades were ever truly a thing, although he did manage to win the NL Triple Crown in 1901 with the Philadelphia Athletics.

Still, Lajoie’s greatness cannot simply be measured in accolades, and he helped make baseball relevant in Cleveland. His impact is still felt over 100 years after he played, and while he may not exactly be a household name, it’s clear that Cleveland baseball fans cherish Lajoie’s impact on baseball for the Guardians, earning him the top spot on the greatest Guardians list here.