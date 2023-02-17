The NBA All-Star Game is traditionally a high-scoring basketball game, with players barely playing any defense. Although the stakes were raised in the new format, players are still there to reserve their energy for the regular season. Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop players from getting going offensively. In fact, we’ve recently witnessed some of the best individual scoring performances in NBA All-Star Game history. Although it’s only an exhibition game without any bearing, that hasn’t stopped All-Star teams from scoring in huge amounts and involving themselves in a thriller. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 highest scoring NBA All-Star Games ever.

10. 1984 East d. West 154-145 (OT), 299 points

The 1984 NBA All-Star Game was a great comeback effort by the Eastern All-Stars. After losing by 14 at the first half, the East — led by Isiah Thomas — ignited a huge rally that beat the West in overtime. Thomas powered the East with 21 points and 15 assists to take ASG MVP honors. Julius Erving led all scorers with 34.

9. 2003 West d. East 155-145 (2OT), 300 points

It’s quite rare for an NBA All-Star Game to go to overtime. However, in 2003, the game needed two extended periods to decide a winner. After trying to outscore each other in the last moments of the game, it was Kevin Garnett and the Western All-Stars who came out with the victory. Garnett took ASG MVP honors by dropping 37 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Iverson paced the East with 35 points.

8. 1987 West d. East 154-149 (OT), 303 points

In another All-Star game that needed an extra period, the Western All-Stars who emerged victorious once again. ASG MVP Tom Chambers led the West with 34 points, while Rolando Blackman dropped 29 points off the bench. Moses Malone scored 27 points to lead the East.

7. 2014 East d. West 163-155, 318 points

A lot of players shined in the 2014 NBA All-Star Game. Although Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin dropped 38 points apiece, it wasn’t enough. The East rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the West All-Stars. The East was led by Kyrie Irving, who dropped 31 points and 14 assists to take ASG MVP honors. Carmelo Anthony also chipped in with 30 points of his own.

6. 2021 Team LeBron d. Team Durant 170-150, 320 points

Under the new format, Team LeBron maintained its winning streak after beating Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Giannis Antetokounmpo shined the brightest by scoring 35 points in a blowout victory. More importantly, The Greek Freak didn’t miss any of his 16 shots to set the record for most makes without a miss in NBA All-Star Game history.

5. 2015 West d. East 163-158, 321 points

After erasing a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, the East tried to keep in step with the West. However, the West outscored the East in the final frame to emerge victorious in 2015. LeBron James’ 30-point effort went to waste, as Russell Westbrook scored 41 points to claim ASG MVP honors.

4. 2022 Team LeBron d. Team Durant 163-160, 323 points

Although Team Durant had many chances to finally end Team LeBron’s winning streak, that wasn’t possible after LeBron James drilled the game-winning jumper to seal the victory in his back yard in Cleveland. Stephen Curry, another Ohio native, led all scorers with 50 points to take ASG MVP honors. Curry is only the second player in NBA All-Star Game history to tally a 50-piece.

3. 2019 Team LeBron d. Team Giannis 178-164, 342 points

In an attempt to reclaim back-to-back victories for Team LeBron, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson got the job done by combining for 51 points, with KD scoring 31 en route to a 14-point victory. Durant took home the ASG MVP award in the blowout affair.

2. 2016 West d. East 196-173, 369 points

The Western All-Stars easily reclaimed their mastery over the East after a hiccup in 2014. In 2016, Russell Westbrook dropped 31 points to lead the Western All-Stars to a lopsided victory. Westbrook also took home ASG MVP honors. Paul George paced the East with 41 points.

1.2017 West d. East 192-182, 374 points

The Western All-Stars continued their dominance by reaching 190 points once again. Anthony Davis led the West with a record-breaking 52-point explosion and added 10 rebounds. The 52-point outing by AD was the highest individual output by any NBA All-Star player in history. AD took home ASG MVP honors in what would become the last NBA All-Star Game to showcase an East versus West format, as the league felt the need to try something new.

On top of AD’s 52-point game, Russell Westbrook chipped in 41 points, the second in his All-Star career. Westbrook is the only player in NBA All-Star Game history to have two 40-point outings to his name. Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as the top scorer for the East with 30 points.