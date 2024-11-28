Michael Jordan was arguably the most influential player of his time. His popularity was so great that his endorsement deals allowed Jordan to build a net worth of $3.5 billion.

Moreover, he has also achieved many accolades that only a few could match. As a result, Jordan is regarded as the GOAT by many basketball fans. Here is a look at 10 moments that fuel Michael Jordan's GOAT argument.

10. Winning a bet against the kids of CP3's camp

Jordan has long been retired from the game. However, despite being years removed from playing basketball, His Airness still didn't back down from a challenge.

With free sneakers on the line, Jordan converted all of his shots against the bets made by Chris Paul and the kids of his basketball camp. Although it was a disappointing moment for the kids, Jordan proved his shots could still fall.

9. Schooling his own team

Speaking of retirement, Jordan became the owner of the Charlotte Hornets franchise at one point before Jordan sold his majority stake. Although Charlotte was never relevant in the NBA under his reign, a story about His Airness went viral online.

As cellar dwellers, Jordan couldn't be happy about his team to the point that he challenged his players one-on-one and dominated them. It was another iconic story that fuels his GOAT argument.

8. Oldest player to score 40 at 40

When Jordan returned to the NBA and came out of retirement for the second time, NBA fans were shocked. Moreover, it was even more shocking to see His Airness actually wear a Washington Wizards jersey instead of a Chicago Bulls uniform.

Although Jordan was no longer in his prime, he still showed some flashes, including a 43-point explosion when he was already 40 years old. He's the oldest player to drop a 40-piece.

7. Winning 1988 Defensive Player of the Year

Jordan is known by many for his offensive arsenal. He was a dangerous scorer who knew how to win without sacrificing entertainment. However, he did turn some heads when the six-time NBA champion was named the 1988 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. There were some controversies surrounding Jordan's DPOY, especially when Scottie Pippen spoke out about it.

Nonetheless, the award was proof that Jordan made an impact not only offensively but on the defensive end as well. Along with the Defensive Player of the Year Award, Jordan was also a nine-time All-Defensive Team player.

6. Starring for the 1992 Dream Team

One of the highlights of Michael Jordan's illustrious basketball career was being part of the 1992 Team USA Dream Team. It marked the first time Team USA was given the go-signal to field NBA stars.

Jordan starred for Team USA along with many other future Basketball Hall of Famers to secure his second Olympic gold medal. Jordan and Team USA re-established the basketball gap between USA and the rest of the world.

5. Long list of hang-time buckets

A major reason Jordan was so iconic was his ability to hang in the air. Jordan's hang time allowed him to suspend in the air like no other, paving the way for difficult contested shots in traffic. Thanks to Jordan's hang time, he emerged as one of the most entertaining players to watch en route to winning six NBA championships in his career.

4. Setting the record for most points in a playoff game

As early as his sophomore season, Jordan was never afraid of the bright lights. In fact, His Airness was eager to play against the Boston Celtics dynasty, proving that big moments are his playground.

Pitted against a stacked Celtics team, Jordan exploded for 63 points in Game 2 of the 1986 NBA Playoffs. He shot 22-of-41 from the field overall and went 19-for-21 from the charity stripe. Clearly, he was the silver lining of a Bulls team that was swept.

3. Five NBA MVPs

There's no question that the NBA was Michael Jordan's league. In fact, he certainly belonged in his own class, taking five NBA MVP honors in his career and could have had several more.

Regarded as the most influential basketball player of his time, it's easy to see why he's regarded as the GOAT by many. In fact, the NBA would later rename the NBA MVP Award as the Michael Jordan trophy. His five NBA MVPs are tied for the second most in NBA history.

2. Winning his sixth NBA title with a game winner

Gunning for a second three-peat with the game on the line against the Utah Jazz, Michael Jordan hit the iconic “The Last Shot” in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to capture his sixth NBA title. It was Jordan's final shot as a Bull, which served as a fitting end for him in Chicago. There wasn't a better way to close out his chapter in the Windy City.

1. Leading the Bulls to a pair of Three-Peats

The biggest argument in favor of Michael Jordan's case is his six NBA championship wins, all in the form of two separate three-peats. And he won Finals MVP in all six series wins. Since then, not a single player has been able to replicate his feat.

Moreover, Jordan never lost a Finals series in his decorated NBA career. Given his undefeated streak in the NBA Finals, Jordan's case as the GOAT is stronger than ever.