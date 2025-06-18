The Baltimore Ravens loaded up the secondary during minicamp month. The Ravens grabbed the top available free agent cornerback on the market. Jaire Alexander to Baltimore now increases the Ravens' Super Bowl winning chances, one analyst said Wednesday.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates weighed in on the sudden NFL free agency move. Yates told NFL Live that the All-Pro is the “final ingredient” to boosting the Ravens' hopes of claiming their third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“This is a team that last year struggled to defend the pass,” Yates began. “The best part of this deal is that he is a motivated player. Over the past four seasons he's just as likely to be on the field as he is off the field. Jaire Alexander is playing for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He's a finishing ingredient for a team that feels like it has the recipe to be a Super Bowl champion.”

Yates added that Alexander can get away with not starting for this defense. Yet can make his impact in rotational duties.

Looking at Ravens secondary following Jaire Alexander move  

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) break up a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Baltimore will be gunning for the title of NFL's top secondary this fall. Alexander makes a solid unit look even more potent than ever.

Marlon Humphrey already leads the cornerback room. The two-time Pro Bowler Alexander now teams with the four-time Pro Bowl CB. Humphrey even nearly joined Alexander's NFL Draft class as he left Alabama a year early. Now both men together presents a “pick your poison” scenario for opposing quarterbacks.

But Humphrey already earned a strong CB2 option one year ago. First rounder from 2024 Nate Wiggins showed signs of early stardom. Wiggins finished second behind Humphrey in swatting 13 passes. The former Clemson star didn't even allow a single touchdown his side when called upon. He even allowed one or zero receptions his side in six of his 15 games last season.

Kyle Hamilton is one more All-Pro in this secondary as he mans safety. Now he gains prized rookie Malaki Starks in the safety room. Alexander's arrival now gets Raven fans thinking about a trip to Santa Clara, California during the weekend of Feb. 8, 2026.