At times, the NFL can be incredibly mind-boggling and unusual. This can be especially true with the year of 2018 and this league. All of the teams have dealt with their form of a bizarre storyline and distraction. However, some stand out than most others from players ending their careers (even on their terms) or another player continuing to find work despite off-the-field issues. Or even a team’s demise and a coach being used as a scapegoat, it’s all going in here.

These moments dominated numerous talking points throughout the season and were the subject of much internet fame. And unlike any other year, this one was full of drama and plenty of crushing blows to fans.

With that being said, here are the ten most bizarre NFL stories of the 2018 season.

10. Jameis Winston’s issues and “FitzMagic”

A brief yet strange quarterback controversy brewed in Tampa Bay for some time. Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season for groping a female Uber driver. It was another bad mark on the young quarterback who’s dealt with this issue before.

It opened the door for his backup, Ryan Fitzpatrick to take over the offense. And the ivy-leaguer took complete control of everything once given a chance in the first few weeks. He put together three-straight 400-yard passing games to go along with 11 touchdown passes to four interceptions. It looked to be his team once Winston’s suspension was up.

But then came Fitzpatrick coming back down to Earth. He had his worst game after his up-and-down Monday Night performance against the Steelers. He would be benched in favor of Winston and wouldn’t get another chance until brought in for relief in week eight against the Bengals.

Winston remained the backup once again until relieving for Fitzpatrick once again in a week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. He would continue being the starter until the season’s end.

Amazingly, even with all of the changing at quarterback the team still ranked first in NFL in passing.

9. Vontae Davis Retiring at Halftime

There are some ways to retire. Some prefer to walk off into the sunset after winning the big one like John Elway or Peyton Manning. Others may do it abruptly in their prime like Barry Sanders. Cornerback Vontae Davis took a different strategy.

The two-time Pro Bowler chose to retire in the middle of a game in the first week of the season on his new team the Buffalo Bills. It was something unheard of and unfathomable.

However, it was with a good reason for his retirement.

This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But in my 10th NFL season, I have been doing what my body has been programmed to do: Get ready to play on game day. I’ve endured multiple surgeries and played through many different injuries throughout my career and, over the last few weeks, this was the latest physical challenge. But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore. I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches. But I hold myself to a standard. Mentally, I always expect myself to play at a high level. But physically, I know today that isn’t possible, and I had an honest moment with myself. While I was on the field, I just didn’t feel right, and I told the coaches, ‘I’m not feeling like myself.’

The NFL is a grueling and physical test to the body. It makes sense for him to retire if he feels as if his body can’t take any more punishment. Luckily he’s found peace with his decision.

8. Jalen Ramsey’s Trash Talk (that at times wasn’t backed up)

Over the summer, the magazine, GQ sat down with Jaguars cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, to discuss with him his game and his strong opinions about everyone. It delved into everything, from who he thought was an excellent quarterback to who (putting it lightly) he believed to be “trash” or “overrated.”

A few names came up when discussing this topic of interest, from praising the likes of Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins and Blake Bortles, to panning others such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Allen and Matt Ryan to name a few.

He’s been no stranger to trash talking before either. He’s found himself in spots that have gotten him into trouble because of his mouth. Like the verbal jabbing between him and Steve Smith to the time he was choke-slammed by AJ Green during a game. The former Seminole loves to run his mouth.

However, his comments have put him under a microscope over the quarterbacks he’s talked about. Most notably with Josh Allen who he played against this year. The Bills came away with the win after Allen’s game and Ramsey refused to retract his comments about calling the rookie “trash.” But did acknowledge that he did enough to get the team the win.

Another instance is with his play from his previous two seasons and this year. Last year, Ramsey was the third-best cornerback according to PFF with an overall grade of 91.8. However, this year he’s gone below that with a 74.4 and ranking as the 24th-best cornerback in the NFL.

7. Josh Gordon’s Rise and Fall

Someone that looked as if he was finally back and track to lose it all in the end.

Gordon’s time in the league is a perplexing one to put it. From being picked up in the 2012 supplemental draft by the Cleveland Browns, the Baylor product looked to be the next big star at receiver. He came onto the scene with 137 catches for 2,451 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns that earned him All-Pro honors.

However, off-the-field issues got in the way of his production and ability to be out on the field. He would be suspended from the league for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and wouldn’t get a chance to come back to the Browns until week 13 of 2017.

Gordon would later take a leave of absence in the offseason to work on his mental health. As much as this helped him for some time, the Browns still had their moments of feeling as if he wasn’t all there for them and chose to trade him.

He goes to the New England Patriots to help with their receiving issue with Julian Edelman gone, Rob Gronkowski declining and Tom Brady nearing the end of his career. It all looked to work as Gordon put up 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns and helping the Pats in getting to the playoffs.

But then, he would be indefinitely suspended once again for substance abuse. And then, let go of by the team that traded for him. Culminating in the end to the 2013 Pro Bowler’s career in the league.

6. Dez Bryant’s Entire Journey

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. And ultimately, the reason for many great players to cut out of helping their teams reach new heights.

It can be even harder for a player on a new team. But for someone like receiver Dez Bryant who was picked up midway through the season to help an already phenomenal Saints offense is something even more of a dagger for both sides.

As grueling as it was for New Orleans to see a new weapon being taken away because of a torn achilles is something that they didn’t wish for when signing Bryant to a one-year deal. But it’s even worse for the former Cowboy after having sat out for most of 2018 and waiting for a team to offer him a contract.

He wanted to be on a contender a system where he can flourish. He got that with New Orleans. But in the end, it didn’t work out for either side as his season was over in his second practice with the new team.

Luckily for the 30-year-old receiver, the Saints say that they’re open to bringing him back.

5. Jon Gruden and the Raiders

The former color commentator’s return to Oakland as the head coach hasn’t gone over in the best of ways. Even from the start, many believed this signing wasn’t the best move for the team. And in return, much of this team and season has been derailed because of Gruden’s choices.

He elected to not look more into helping out a struggling defense that had only five interceptions during all of last season and just made it worse with signing numerous veterans that were past their primes. Guys like receiver Jordy Nelson and running back Doug Martin weren’t going to help out the offense the way they used to.

Then he went onto trading two of the team’s best players in pass rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper. Mack’s trade to the Bears would result in the Raiders having the worst pass rush in the NFL with an embarrassing 13 sacks at the end of the year. And Cooper’s trade to the Cowboys would offset Derek Carr’s development moving forward without one of the best targets in the league.

In more changes to the team, former general manager Reggie McKenzie was let go by the Raiders before the season had ended.

It’s been all over the place for Gruden and company.

4. Refs Replacing “What’s a catch?” with “What’s a sack?”

Fans have always found malice in the ways of the rule changes. From the changing of what’s an acceptable hit to what makes a catch a catch, the NFL continues its movement to try and fix rules and make the game better.

After serious examination into simplifying the catch rule and making it clear after so much time a new controversy emerges. Fans are puzzled at the treatment quarterbacks to continue to receive.

It was already a lot regarding getting to a quarterback and not going to the head and neck area. However, the refs are taking going below the waist out of the equation as well. And this very rule has ruined games for many teams that looked to have it over with a clutch sack.

It all started in the second week when Packers pass rusher Clay Matthews got to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and got him above the waist after having thrown the ball. It drew a 15-yard penalty and resulted in Minnesota driving down the field to tie it up in the final minutes.

He didn’t lead with the crown of his helmet, nor did he put his full body weight on him. He was called for the same penalty the previous week against the Bears when he did the same legal hit on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

It’s a penalty that’s affecting defenses and only continues to change teams in the most critical of moments.

3. Reuben Foster’s (Many) Off-the-field Issues

A strong rookie year in 2017 saw the Alabama product becoming the next big inside linebacker in the league. And on San Francisco when they were just a few years removed from the Patrick Willis era, it was a welcome sight to see.

Then came the issues that made him slide in the NFL Draft in 2017. It was already apparent that he had some baggage, but after his first season started a spiral of so many issues that just haven’t ended for him.

First, he gets arrested for possession of marijuana in Alabama. After that, he’s accused of domestic violence to his then-girlfriend and had to face trial for that and was put in jail for an illegal assault rifle. The trial came, and the verdict from his ex made it clear that she made it up and the result had set him free. But he still had to serve a two-game suspension.

Once back, he wasn’t the same player as before and found himself in a sophomore slump. Injuries and poor play halted his playing ability that was shown in his first year in the league. And then the final nail in the coffin came to his career when a second domestic violence charge came against him from the same ex-girlfriend on the night before a week 12 game against the Buccaneers. The 49ers released him and ended his time in San Francisco.

It didn’t take much time before he found work again the very same week, as he was signed to the Redskins after clearing waivers. It was met with much criticism and yet another moment in which NFL teams didn’t get it regarding players that continue to commit domestic assault.

2. Le’Veon Bell Disappearing from the Steelers

Regarding disgruntled athletes wanting the money that they’re owed, there may not be a story quite like the former Steelers running back. After being franchise tagged the previous year and then gaining 1,946 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns, he believed he was due for a big payday.

However, it didn’t come during the offseason, and he chose to hold out until it did. Then training camp began and went. Then so did a few weeks of the regular season. Finally, the deadline for each side to sign a deal came, and there was nothing that came up. Bell became a free agent and would find himself on his way out of Pittsburgh.

Although with his absence leaving plenty of great play out of being used by him, it didn’t affect the Steelers offense. James Conner filled in nicely with 973 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to go along with 497 receiving yards off of 55 catches. However, the team still ranked 31st in rushing yards per game in the NFL.

Even worse for the Steelers, the team didn’t make the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record. Bell is on his way out of the Steel city and will be looking into spending the rest of his career with a team that will pay him what he sees as fit.

1. Kareem Hunt’s Release and Playing Career Possibly Over

In a turn of bizarre situations, Kareem Hunt is no longer affiliated with a team after a video surfaced of him hitting a woman. He had not addressed the Chiefs on the matter and was uncooperative in any way.

Just a few days after the aforementioned Foster was released from the 49ers this happened. And in doing so, put yet another black eye on the NFL for how it coordinates and assists in dealing with serious matters such as domestic violence.

The video was made public by TMZ and showed everything that happened from cameras in the hallway to body cams provided by the police officers. And, to add onto this, Hunt was also involved in a violent nightclub incident that occurred in January.

Years after the Ray Rice incident involving his now-wife, Hunt finds himself out of a job and waiting to see if anyone will take a chance on him. Astonishingly enough, just like Foster, Hunt may be given a second chance despite his actions being shown on camera.