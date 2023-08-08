Jose Ramirez shocked the sports world with a right-hand blow that knocked down Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The fight was seemingly out of nowhere and ended with an iconic knockdown and beautifully delivered commentary. The fight between the Guardians' Ramirez and Anderson will go down in history with other legendary brawls across Major League Baseball history. But where does it rank all-time in MLB fights?

10. Charlie Hayes vs. Todd Stottlemyre, 1999

On April 16, 1999, the recently formed Arizona Diamondbacks faced off against Todd Stottlemyre and the San Francisco Giants. Diamondbacks' third baseman, Charlie Hayes, had struggled throughout his career when facing Stottlemyre. Hayes was hitless against the pitcher throughout his career, and when Hayes safely got to first on a fielder's choice out to second base, he started loudly cursing.

The pitcher assumed that Hayes was cussing him out, but Hayes was actually yelling at himself out of frustration. In retaliation for what Stottlemyre had perceived, the pitcher blurted out an F-bomb at Hayes as he was headed to second base.

Hayes was clearly already frustrated, and he let those frustrations out. Hayes rounded second base and charged the pitcher. The upset Hayes didn't connect cleanly on a vicious hammer punch, but both benches cleared, and a massive dog pile ensued.

This fight was unique in that most mound charges come from home plate, but this one started from the pitcher's backside at second base.

Furthermore, this brawl lives on in infamy for when Diamondbacks' star pitcher Randy Johnson lost his cap. Towering over the rest of the scuffle at 6-foot 10-inches, the Big Unit picked up the wrong hat and was wearing a Giants cap before realizing it didn't fit properly.

9. Pedro Martinez vs. Don Zimmer, 2003

Twitter would’ve erupted if it existed when Pedro Martinez threw Don Zimmer to the ground pic.twitter.com/v3Dh6lXUoR — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) May 16, 2023

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports. Rarely do you see brawls during important postseason games, but that is exactly what happened between these two clubs in the 2003 ALCS.

Pedro Martinez was the game three starter for Boston and he beamed Karim Garcia on the back. No matter what happened next, a fight was sure to break out. While a Yankees pitch to Boston's Manny Ramirez was a little high-and-inside, it came nowhere near hitting the batter. Ramirez was looking for a reason to get into a scuffle, and he immediately started jawing at the Yankees' Roger Clemens.

Both benches cleared, and an all-out brawl took over the field. Yankees 72-year-old coach Don Zimmer charged after Martinez. Martinez grabbed the elderly coach by the head and threw him to the ground. Clemens would pitch well the rest of the game, and the Yankees won 4-3.

8. Alex Rodriguez vs. Jason Varitek, 2004

July 24, 2004: Boston’s Bronson Arroyo plunks Alex Rodriguez, leading to a fight between A-Rod & Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek. pic.twitter.com/Pf7lthyLgL — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) July 24, 2021

There have been plenty of great Red Sox/Yankees brawls. This one came a year after the Don Zimmer and Pedro Martinez incident. 2004 was Alex Rodriquez's first season as a Yankee. He became an enemy of Boston fans and players alike from the get-go.

In the third inning of a game on July 24, Rodriquez was hit by a Bronson Arroyo fastball. Rodriguez had some choice words for the pitcher, causing Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek to step in.

A shoving match turned into punches, and next thing you know, an entire team brawl once again took over a Boston and New York game. Multiple punches were thrown in the fight, notably some that bloodied Yankees' pitcher Tanyon Sturtze.

7. Mike Mussina vs. Bill Haselman, 1993

June 6, 1993: Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina hits Mariners catcher Bill Haselman with a pitch sparking an all-out brawl that lasted nearly 8 minutes.

pic.twitter.com/8jMTjZIxTT — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) June 6, 2023

Seattle Mariners catcher Bill Haselman wasted no time charging the mound after being hit by a pitch from Mike Mussina of the Baltimore Orioles.

A star-studded cast of players, including Cal Ripken Jr., flooded the field in a massive skirmish that lasted for nearly 20 minutes. Randy Johnson, Tino Martinez, and others threw punches in a fight that led to seven suspensions and multiple injuries.

Chris Bosio suffered a broken collarbone, Jeff Tackett needed stitches, and Ripken's consecutive games played streak was jeopardized because of a knee sprain.

6. Jose Ramirez vs. Tim Anderson, 2023

I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson. Tom Hamilton on the call. pic.twitter.com/hv4kclrs1D — Mitch Spinell (@MitchSpinell) August 6, 2023

The Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson fight during a Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox game on August 5, 2023, will forever be remembered because of the commentating. Play-by-play caller Tom Hamilton perfectly detailed the fight between Ramirez and Anderson.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

A huge right hand by Ramirez sent Anderson crashing to the ground. “Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!” An iconic call and an equally iconic knockout punch.

5. Tino Martinez vs. Armando Benitez, 1998

May 19, 1998: Armando Benitez plunks Tino Martinez leading to an Orioles/Yankees brawl at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H8Wk7Fm6EA — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 19, 2020

For the third time, the Yankees find themselves on this list. In 1998, New York faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. After an earlier Bernie Williams home run, Baltimore pitcher Armando Benitez threw a frustration pitch into the back of Tino Martinez. It was Martinez's second time getting nailed in the game.

Benitez was immediately ejected but insisted on nagging the Yankees. What followed was a massive fight that spilled into the Orioles' dugout. Benitez took on multiple Yankees by himself.

Every time that things seemed too cool down, someone would throw another punch. The umpires were rendered helpless and waited on the foul line for things to calm down. Multiple players were disciplined, including an eight-game suspension for Benitez.

4. Juan Marichal vs. John Roseboro, 1965

Juan Marichal vs John Roseboro. 10x All Star appearances pic.twitter.com/T5LqaL2wUm — Trevor (@Trevor_Just) August 6, 2023

Hands were the weapon of choice for the rest of the fights on this list. On Aug. 22, 1965, Hall of Famer Juan Marichal used a baseball bat in his fight against John Roseboro.

It all started when Marichal, the pitcher for the San Franciso Giants, threw some inside pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the third inning, Marichal was due up to hit. Roseboro, the Dodgers catcher, threw a ball back to pitcher Sandy Koufax that allegedly grazed Marichal's ear. Marichal didn't take too kindly to that, and it led to an all-out brawl that saw Marichal take swings at Roseboro with his baseball bat.

Roseboro's eye was bloodied as the brawl lasted for 14 minutes and only ended when Willie Mays shielded Roseboro.

3. Nolan Ryan vs. Robin Ventura, 1993

August 4, 1993: After 46-year-old Nolan Ryan hits 26-year-old Robin Ventura with a pitch, Ventura charges the mound. It does not go well for him. pic.twitter.com/ZoQClARUWo — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) August 4, 2023

Father Time always struggled against Nolan Ryan. Ryan pitched for 27 MLB seasons, so it should come as little surprise that he won a fight as a 46-year-old. As a member of the Texas Rangers, Ryan's teammate Juan Gonzales was previously hit by a pitch. The flame-throwing pitcher threw a retaliation pitch at Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura.

Ventura rushed the mound, but Ryan caught the third baseman in a headlock. Ryan connected multiple blows to the face before the scuffle ended.

Ryan ironically picked off Ventura's replacement right after. Ventura was also Ryan's only hit-by-pitch victim of the 1993 season.

2. Jose Bautista vs. Rougned Odor, 2016

"Bautista got the worst of that exchange." ~ Texas #Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor lands an epic punch on Toronto #BlueJays baserunner José Bautista! (2016) #MLB #Baseball #Fight pic.twitter.com/CiFnFY1EH0 — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) August 6, 2023

The fight between Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista and the Texas Rangers was a long time coming. In the previous year's ALDS, Bautista threw up a disrespectful bat flip after hammering a home run.

The following season, on May 15, 2016, Matt Bush hit Bautista with a fastball. Bautista didn't retaliate right away, but, instead, he slid hard into Rougned Odor at second base during a double play ball.

Bautista's dirty slide caused Odor to push Bautista before he threw and connected with a gnarly right hand. Bautista lost his helmet and sunglasses in the exchange.

1. Padres vs. Braves, 1984

Most MLB fights are stopped after one incident. That was not the case in the clash from August 12, 1984 between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

The entire game consisted of pitchers pegging or trying to peg opposing players. The Padres tried to hit Braves' starter, Pascual Perez, on all of his first four at-bats; they were finally successful in the eighth inning. Brawl after brawl broke loose throughout the course of the game, and 17 total players/managers/coaches were ejected by the end of it.

Multiple fans even got in on the action and were arrested.