Things took a turn for the worst on Saturday night in the Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox game in Cleveland. After a close play at second base involving a tag from White Sox short stop Tim Anderson on Guardians base runner Jose Ramirez, the two players began throwing punches at each other. Before it was broken up, Ramirez landed a punch on Anderson's face that knocked him to the ground, resulting in a Twitter blowup.

This was one of the more bizarre baseball fights that has happened in awhile. It's probably the best punch landed in a baseball fight since Rougned Odor knocked the glasses off of Jose Bautista back in May of 2016. The Twitter world was already going bananas after the incident happened, but things really got crazy when an old tweet from Tim Anderson reading “Never let them knock you off your pivot… #standup💯” was discovered. To say that people had fun with that is an understatement.

The good news for Anderson and the White Sox is that Chicago did end up winning the game 7-4. It'll be interesting to see what happens on Sunday when both teams get back on the diamond. It is a three game series between the White Sox and Guardians and Sunday's game will be the series finale.

It is unclear if we will see Anderson and Ramirez playing in the game tomorrow, but because of the fact that the White Sox and Guardians are division foes, they'll meet up plenty in the future. This is the last series between the two this season, but it will definitely be something to keep an eye on for future games.