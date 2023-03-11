Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

The NBA G-League, before known as the NBA D-League, is a great opportunity for basketball players to showcase their wares. Given the high level of competition, it’s not only a chance for basketball players to get professional status, but it’s also an opportunity to enter the NBA’s backdoor. Over the years, there have been several NBA-level players who were assigned to the developmental league to hone their skills. On the other hand, there are also a handful of NBA players who started their basketball journey here. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most successful G-League vets in the NBA.

10. Jalen Green

Unlike other players in this list, Jalen Green played in the G-League by suiting up for the Ignite. Ignite served as an alternative route to the NBA, instead of playing college basketball. Green would end up getting selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and earned an All-Rookie Team selection. Green is poised to become the next face of the franchise for the Rockets.

9. Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney suited up for the Santa Cruz Warriors for 16 games, across two seasons. In the G-League, he earned career averages of 10.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per outing. But while Stephen Curry runs the show in Golden State, Looney helped anchor the team’s frontcourt en route to three NBA championships.

8. P.J. Tucker

Before finally making an NBA roster in 2012, Tucker started his basketball journey in the developmental league. He played for the Colorado 14ers, now called the Texas Legends. Tucker averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Afterward, he went overseas before landing a roster spot with the Phoenix Suns. Since then, Tucker has emerged as one of the best two-way players of the game. He also helped the Bucks secure the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years.

7. Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka is one of the most accomplished international big men in the NBA. He’s a three-time All-Defensive team member, led the league in blocks twice, and won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019. But after recovering from a back surgery, the Clippers assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. In four games, Ibaka averaged 15.5 points and 9.3 boards per outing.

Fred VanVleet is one of the Raptors’ favorite players. He helped tow them to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2019. Moreover, he also earned All-Star honors in 2022. But before making his mark in the NBA, VanVleet honed his skills for the Raptors 905. He dominated the competition, averaging 22.0 points, 11.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Jordan Clarkson has established himself as one of the best scorers in the game. He was an All-Rookie team member and won Sixth man of the Year six years later. Clarkson is currently one of the main stars for the Utah Jazz. However, there’s no question that he honed some of his tricks in the G-League. In the 2014-2015 season, Clarkson suited up in five games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders, tallying 22.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jordan Clarkson has been named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year 🎷🎶 18.4 PPG

4 RPG

2.5 APG pic.twitter.com/gb4sJBPl8e — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2021

While Kawhi Leonard was the main gun that brought the Raptors to the pinnacle of the NBA, Pascal Siakam also played a pivotal role during the 2019 championship run. But aside from Fred VanVleet, he also showcased his wares first with the Raptors 905 by winning a championship in the G-League and becoming Finals MVP. He successfully translated that in the NBA by winning an NBA championship, Most Improved Player, becoming a two-time All-NBA selection, and also the first G-League veteran to start in an All-Star Game.

3. Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton had a tough road en route to his NBA career. In fact, he had to showcase his wares in the G-League to help earn a spot in the Detroit Pistons’ roster. Although it didn’t work out with the Pistons, he got his major break with the Bucks. Since then, Middleton is an NBA champion and also has had three NBA All-Star appearances. Middleton is also the first G-League veteran to be named to the annual festivities.

Congrats to the @Bucks' Khris Middleton on becoming the FIRST #GLeagueAlum to be selected as an @NBAAllStar! Middleton suited up for @TheMadAnts during his rookie season in 2012. #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/prmQgdeaIF — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 1, 2019

2. Danny Green

While Danny Green isn’t the star for his teams, he has served as one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA. He’s also one of the most seasoned players in the G-League, playing for three different teams across two seasons. Fast forward to today, Green has become a one-time All-Defensive team member and has three NBA championships to his name. He’s only one of four NBA players to win three championships with three different teams.

Players to win a championship with 3 different teams: – Robert Horry

– John Salley

– LeBron James

– Danny Green All four have won with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/iJVFzgkLLU — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert initially started as a raw prospect from France. In order to develop him further, Gobert was assigned to the Bakersfield Jam. In the G-League, he was a double-double machine, averaging 13.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Gobert successfully translated his successful G-League stint into the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star, four All-NBA team selections, six All-Defensive First Team selections, and three Defensive Player of the Year Trophies. Gobert also led the league in rebounds and blocks on two separate occasions.