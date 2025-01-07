We at ClutchPoints have already looked at the 10 most overrated players in NBA history, but why focus on the negative when you can embrace the positive? Now, we wanted to look at the 10 most underrated players in NBA history, and we once again went to ChatGPT to see what artificial intelligence had to say.

Despite displaying their greatness throughout their careers, these players never received the media or fan attention or support that they deserved. So, check out the gallery to see why that may have been. We've provided ChatGPT's explanations for this ranking, as well as our own analysis of why these players were listed.

1. Sidney Moncrief

ChatGPT summary: Moncrief was an elite defender and a versatile scorer who played for the Milwaukee Bucks during a time when they had some great teams but never received the national attention he deserved. His defense, especially on the perimeter, was ahead of its time.

ClutchPoints analysis: Anyone who most thrives on the defensive end is going to be underrated, as fans are more mesmerized by offense and scoring. That is even more so the case for defensive guards/point-of-attack defenders, as rim protection from big men is more flashy than when a player can put the clamps on someone on the perimeter.

For these reasons, it should come as no surprise that Sidney Moncrief ranks as the most underrated NBA player ever. We ranked Moncrief as the eighth-best defensive player in NBA history, but he has a case to rank even higher. He was not only the inaugural winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, but he is the only guard to win the highest honor on the less prestigious side of the floor twice.

Moncrief played stifling and in-your-face defense, but he wasn't a one-trick pony. The five-time All-Star averaged over 20 points per game in all five of his All-Star seasons, with his 19.8 point-per-game season in 1981-82 just narrowly missing the mark. In addition to being a better defensive player than a scorer, part of the reason Moncrief has become underrated is that he didn't have the longest of primes. The Arkansas product's production fell off a cliff after knee injuries started to take a toll in 1986-87. Not to mention, Michael Jordan had surpassed him in notoriety as the NBA's premier defensive (and offensive) shooting guard by that point.

ChatGPT summary: Mutombo was one of the greatest shot-blockers in NBA history and an absolute force defensively. He never led a team to a championship, but his defensive prowess was often overlooked, especially compared to other stars of his era.

ClutchPoints analysis: Like Moncrief, Dikembe Mutombo was more focused on defense than offense. In fact, Mutombo is one of three four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winners. Mutombo became one of the best defensive players ever because of his expertise as a shot blocker. The center was known to wag his finger as if to say, “Don't come in my paint,” after sending shots flying back. Mutombo's 3,289 career blocked shots rank second all-time, proving the force that he was inside.

Mutombo actually stuffed the stat sheet in other areas more than you might remember, though. Mutombo averaged as much as 16.6 points per game during his rookie season (although his scoring numbers would progressively fall throughout his career), and he collected 10.3 rebounds per game throughout his career. Had Mutombo developed upon the scoring promise he showed in year one, he would have ranked much higher among the best centers of all time list. Mutombo was from the DR Congo, and he didn't start playing basketball until later than usual, which meant he didn't reach the NBA until age 25. This also hurts his ranking all-time.

Unfortunately, Mutombo passed away in 2024. On top of his joyful personality, Mutombo will also be remembered for leading the Denver Nuggets in 1994 to becoming the first eight-seed to win a playoff series.

3. Mark Price

ChatGPT summary: Mark Price was one of the most efficient point guards of his era, excelling in shooting, passing, and running an offense. He was the backbone of a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was a constant playoff contender in the late '80s and early '90s but didn't get the national recognition he deserved.

ClutchPoints analysis: Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, and Patrick Ewing are some of the all-time greats that come to mind when you think about the NBA in the late '80s-early '90s. Mark Price made four All-NBA teams in that stretch, too, though.

The Georgia Tech product did everything you could want from a point guard. He was a great facilitator and incredibly efficient as a shooter, as evidenced by the fact he is a 50-40-90 club member. Price shot over 40% from deep during his career and thrice led the league in free throw percentage. In a lot of ways, he played the game like Steve Nash, but Nash ended his career with two MVPs, and Price was never given that level of national recognition.

Price made a First-Team All-NBA squad and four All-Star games, yet he is rarely talked about with the greatest point guards ever. In our opinion, he should rank as the most underrated player in NBA history, but ChatGPT got it right by still including him in the top three.

ChatGPT summary: Tony Parker was the engine behind many of the San Antonio Spurs championship teams but often played in the shadow of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, and Gregg Popovich. Despite his leadership and skill, Parker’s contributions were often minimized in the discussion of the Spurs' success.

ClutchPoints analysis: The San Antonio Spurs dynasty won five championships. Tony Parker was the team's point guard for four of them. The Spurs won a lot of games while Parker was orchestrating the offense, which is why he ranks 11th in all-time winning percentage (.711).

Parker was a floor general, but like the rest of his team, he wasn't flashy and simply did what it took to win games. The lack of flash or high-scoring affairs led to fans never giving him the respect he deserved. Even without the gaudy numbers, Parker always elevated his game in the playoffs and always showed up when it most mattered.

5. Maurice Cheeks

ChatGPT summary: Cheeks was one of the best point guards of his time, known for his defense, passing, and leadership. He played in the shadow of stars like Julius Erving and Charles Barkley in Philadelphia, which kept him from getting the recognition he deserved.

ClutchPoints analysis: A championship, four All-Star appearances, and five All-Defensive team nods are all accolades that Maurice Cheeks holds, yet he isn't recognized with the greats throughout NBA history. That is largely because during his prime with the Philadelphia 76ers, some of his teammates were even bigger stars.

Moses Malone, Julius Erving, and Charles Barkley were teammates of Cheeks, and all of them were bigger stars than the point guard. They all needed Cheeks to set the table for them in order to have as much success as they did, though. On top of being an elite defender, Cheeks was one of the best assist men during his prime.

6. Cliff Robinson

ChatGPT summary: Robinson was an extremely versatile forward who could defend, score, and stretch the floor. He played for some solid Portland Trail Blazers teams in the 1990s but was overshadowed by more high-profile teammates like Clyde Drexler and Rasheed Wallace.

ClutchPoints analysis: Cliff Robinson is underrated in the truest sense of the word. Most of the players on this list are at least well-known in the basketball community, even if they are underrated, but there are plenty of fans who might not know or remember Robinson.

Robinson's resume isn't half bad. He made an All-Star Game, he was twice an All-Defensive Second-Team member, and he won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Had he played in today's game, he might have been even better because he had a modern and versatile skill set for someone 6-foot-10.

On top of all of that, Robinson lasted 18 years in the league. He wasn't necessarily a superstar, but he was certainly a very good player for a very long time. Averaging 14.2 points per game over nearly two decades is no easy feat.

ChatGPT summary: Webber was one of the most talented power forwards of his era, with a unique combination of skills—passing, scoring, and rebounding—that few players could match. Despite leading some very competitive Sacramento Kings teams, he never got the championship glory or sustained recognition he deserved.

ClutchPoints analysis: When we posted our 10 most overrated players of all time according to the ChatGPT article, Chris Webber was ranked as the sixth most overrated player ever, yet here he is showing up among the most underrated players ever. I specifically said in that aforementioned article that for my money, Webber is one of the most underrated players ever, not one of the most overrated, so this placement makes a lot more sense.

Webber combined size and athleticism which made him a force in both the half-court and in transition. It culminated in five All-Star appearances and a 20.7 career point-per-game mark.

ChatGPT summary: Klay Thompson's contributions to the Golden State Warriors dynasty often get overlooked due to the immense spotlight on Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Thompson’s shooting, defense, and ability to perform under pressure (such as in Game 6s) make him one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, but he's often underappreciated.

ClutchPoints analysis: Klay Thompson is well known as one of the best three-point shooters ever, but a lot of times, the conversation ends there. The sharpshooter is so much more than that, though. As a shooter, Thompson is also great in the mid-range, and although he is known for not dribbling much (see Thompson's 11-dribble, 60-point game), he has a pretty deadly one-dribble pull-up.

Although his athleticism has been sapped post-injury, Thompson was also an elite defensive player in his prime. He single-handedly popularized the three-and-D role in the NBA. While knocking down jump shots and locking up opposing players, Thompson's Warriors won four championships, making them one of the greatest dynasties of the last 50 years.

Thompson holds a number of records, including team single-season wins (73), points in a quarter (37), and three-pointers in a game (14). Despite all of that, Thompson's status as the second option to Stephen Curry (and third option when Kevin Durant was in Golden State) has made him underrated.

ChatGPT summary: Divac was an incredibly skilled and versatile center who played a pivotal role for both the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers. His playmaking ability, basketball IQ, and leadership were integral to the success of his teams, but he often gets overshadowed by more dominant centers from his era.

ClutchPoints analysis: Was Vlade Divac a bad front office member/general manager? Yes. Was Divac a part of one of the most lopsided trades ever (the draft day deal for Kobe Bryant)? Yes. Should those things take away from what he did as a player? Absolutely not.

At the end of the day, Divac still made an All-Star game, and he racked up 13,398 points and 9,326 rebounds over his career. Plus, he was a part of the Sacramento Kings during the golden days of their organization. As a great passing big man, Divac paved the way for that skill set to be more coveted by centers down the road.

ChatGPT summary: Joe Johnson was one of the best isolation scorers of his era, known for his smooth game, clutch shot-making, and ability to perform in the playoffs. Despite consistently being one of the most reliable and skilled players in the league, his steady greatness was often overshadowed by more flashy or high-profile stars.

ClutchPoints analysis: The best of the best in NBA history can go get you a bucket at any given time. While Joe Johnson isn't considered among the greatest NBA players ever, he certainly was one of the best pure scorers the game has ever seen. Many of his stat lines are in the same conversations as guys like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

In fact, that is the top four for buzzer-beating game-winners in league history. Johnson was given the nickname “Iso Joe” because of his innate ability to get a shot over a defender and in the hoop. It wasn't like Johnson was only great in the clutch, either. With 20,407 career points, Johnson ranks in the top 50 in all-time scoring. Everyone else inside of the top 50 is either already a Hall of Famer or likely well on their way to that.