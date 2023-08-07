In the game of basketball, which is known for rim-rattling dunks and offensive explosions, defense has become a forgotten art. Defense is half of the game, and having a game-changing stopper is oftentimes the thing that can push teams over the top. The saying goes that “defense wins championships,” and that has been proven true time and time again. There have been a lot of fantastic defenders throughout the history of the National Basketball Association's existence; below are the 25 greatest defenders in NBA history.

25. Tony Allen

In a list dominated by rim-protecting bigs, Tony Allen sticks out as a wing defender on the perimeter. Kobe Bryant crowned Allen as the defender who gave him the most problems throughout his storied NBA career. Allen earned a spot on six All-NBA Defensive teams; three as a first-teamer and three as a second-teamer.

24. Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper is the forgotten piece from those dominant Showtime Los Angeles Lakers squads of the 1980s. The 1987 Defensive Player of the Year, Cooper used his length and aggression to dominate on defense en route to eight All-Defensive selections and five championships.

23. Bobby Jones

Nicknamed “The Secretary of Defense”, Bobby Jones was named to eight NBA All-Defensive First Teams and two additional ABA All-Defensive First Teams. Jones is one of the best hustle players the game has ever seen and was always willing to do the little things on defense to help his team win.

22. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's defensive resume is far from complete, but he has still impressed greatly on that end of the floor through his first ten seasons in the league. The two-time MVP has a unique blend of size and fluidity. Standing at 7 feet tall, “The Greek Freak” can defend in the paint or guard on the perimeter. He has been named to five total All-Defensive teams and was the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

21. Alvin Robertson

Alvin Robertson thrice led the league in steals and had three-plus steals per game in five of his first seven seasons in the league. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1986 and was named to six total All-Defensive teams. He is the only guard to ever record a quadruple-double.

20. Mark Eaton

Mark Eaton is one of the greatest rim protectors the game has ever seen. In the 1984-85 season, Eaton set the all-time record for total blocks (456) and blocks per game (5.6) in a season. The 7-foot 4-inch behemoth is also tied for the most seasons being the block leader with four. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Defensive team member.

19. Kobe Bryant

Bryant took pride in being a two-way superstar. The five-time champion was also a nine-time First Team All-Defense selection and three-time Second-Team member. He did all of this while being one of the greatest offensive engines of all time. Injuries and high usage never slowed down Bryant, and he always took on the toughest defensive challenges.

18. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Few players have a resume as impressive as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's. The league's second all-time leading scorer led the league in blocks for a record four times and was on 11 All-Defensive teams.

17. Draymond Green

Draymond Green was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, the same year that he was the steals leader, an impressive feat for a forward, as that title usually goes to guards. Even though he was undersized for his position, the Golden State Warriors dynasty small-ball death lineup featured Green at the center position. Green has been named to eight All-Defensive teams.

16. Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 1999 and 2000. Mourning had a great defensive peak, and the center led the league in blocks during both of his DPOY seasons, although he somehow only made it on two All-Defensive teams.

15. David Robinson

“The Admiral” came into the league with the pedal to the medal. David Robinson was dominant early, averaging at least three blocks per game in each of his first seven seasons. Robinson was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1992, the same year he led the league with 4.5 blocked shots per game, and earned a spot on eight All-Defensive teams.

14. Rudy Gobert

The most decorated defender of this era, Rudy Gobert has won Defensive Player of the Year honors three times. The blocks leader in 2017, Gobert is a six-time NBA All-Defensive First Team recipient. “The Stifle Tower” remains an absolute force in the paint on defense.

13. Scottie Pippen

Forming one of the greatest defensive trios ever with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen oftentimes took on the toughest matchup on that end of the floor. This was illustrated by when he neutralized Magic Johnson in the 1991 NBA Finals. Pippen was voted to 10 total All-Defensive teams and was the 1995 steals leader. Pippen is a six-time NBA champion.

12. Dwight Howard

A former number one overall draft pick, Dwight Howard had one of the most dominant defensive peaks ever. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year Awards, two block titles, and five rebounding titles from 2008-2013. Howard was the premier shot blocker of his era, and even though his prime was shorter than ideal, he still put together a nice 18-year career.

11. Gary Payton

Gary Payton was nicknamed “The Glove” because he defended his opponents very tight. Payton is one of two point guards to be named the Defensive Player of the Year, and he led the league in steals in 1996 (his DPOY year). Payton was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times.

10. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett played with a ferocity and intensity greater than that of his peers. “The Big Ticket” was the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year and a 12-time All-Defensive selection.

9. Bill Russell

Bill Russell's statistics won't pop off the page because a statistic like blocks wasn't invented until after his retirement. Still, Russell's efforts on the defensive end of the floor were way ahead of their time and directly contributed to his championship-filled career winning. He won 11 titles and was a five-time MVP, despite only averaging 15.1 points per game for his career, largely in part to his team-first style of play and defensive presence. Russell ranks first all-time in defensive win shares at 133.6, which is 27.3 points higher than the next player on that list.

8. Sidney Moncrief

Sidney Moncrief is the only guard to win the Defensive Player of the Year award more than once (1983, 1984). Moncrief was the inaugural winner of that award, and he played an aggressive, in-your-face style of defense that was exhausting to go up against. He also earned All-Defensive honors throughout his career five times.

7. Kawhi Leonard

“The Claw” is one of the premier defensive stoppers of all time. While he has struggled with injuries as of late, when healthy, Kawhi Leonard can shut down any superstar in the league. Leonard won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2016, and is a seven time All-Defensive team member. Leonard has ideal size for a wing defender and is also one of the most instinctive defenders of all-time.

6. Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace was only 6-foot 9-inches, undersized for a center, but his off-the-charts motor made him one of the most intimidating defenders in the NBA. Wallace won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, which is tied for the most all-time. He was the blocks leader in 2002 and was an All-Defense First Teamer five times.

5. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman was more than willing to put his body on the line in order to make a play for his teammates. He constantly was diving for loose balls and was irritating to play against. “The Worm” was a seven-time All-Defense First Team selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. Rodman is arguably the greatest rebounder of all time as well. Rodman was the ultimate role player who didn't need touches on the offensive end, and it led him to five NBA Finals victories.

Tied with Ben Wallace, Dikembe Mutombo also has four Defensive Player of the Year awards. Mutombo would wag his fingers at opponents after blocking their shots, and he did that a lot, as he is second all-time in blocked shots with 3,289 rejections.

3. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is the greatest defender to never win a Defensive Player of the Year award, and quite frankly, it is a travesty that “The Big Fundamental” never won the highest honor on the defensive side of the ball. Still, he is second all-time in defensive win shares and was an eight-time All-Defensive First Teamer. He added another seven All-Defense Second Teams to his resume as well. His 15 total All-Defense selections are the most of all-time, and he only didn't make an All-Defensive team only four times in his career.

2. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon is the all-time leader in blocked shots (3,830). “The Dream” won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and had three seasons leading the league in blocks. Olajuwon made an All-Defensive team nine times, and averaged 3.1 blocks per game for his entire career.

1. Michael Jordan

The man most consider the greatest player of all time is also the greatest defender of all time. While this ranking is sure to irritate some fans, Michael Jordan has a great case for being the best defender in NBA history. Jordan was known for coming up clutch in the biggest moments, and that includes on the defensive side of the ball. “Air Jordan” won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1988, and is also tied for the record for All-Defensive First-Team selections with nine. With three seasons leading the league in steals and 2,514 total steals, Jordan always got the ball into transition by stripping his opponent or jumping passing lanes.