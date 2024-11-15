As of late, a handful of NBA players, including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have had movies made about their lives. Given that NBA journeys are difficult, there's no doubt that they're also inspiring. And in some cases, they also give us a slice of life. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who deserve a biopic.

Bison Dele

Bison Dele is a name that rings a bell for NBA fans, as he was part of the Bulls team that hoisted the NBA championship in 1997. However, it was his life off the court that raised eyebrows.

The NBA champion mysteriously disappeared in a sailing adventure around the area of New Zealand and the South Pacific. Later on, it was reported that Dele along with his girlfriend and the boat captain were murdered by Dele's brother Miles Dabord.

Lorenzen Wright

Speaking of murder cases, Lorenzen Wright was also another victim of a murder. Wright played 13 years in the NBA, having stints with several NBA teams. But it took nearly a decade for the police to uncover the mystery of his death. According to reports, it turned out that Wright was killed by his ex-wife and a man named Billy Ray Turner.

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, having won four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, and an NBA MVP. But while O'Neal was a well-accomplished Hall of Famer, his success didn't end in basketball.

In fact, O'Neal went on to become a highly successful businessman and TV personality. He's also been cast in a few Hollywood films. A movie about O'Neal story has all the tools to be inspirational coupled with a few life lessons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Before LeBron James, it was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who ruled the NBA in terms of scoring. Known for his signature skyhook, Kareem collected five NBA championships and a then-record 19 All-Star Game appearances even after an already historic college basketball career.

Furthermore, Kareem was also highly intelligent, earning eight honorary doctorate degrees while also becoming an award-winning writer. For a guy that wins both on and off the court, a biopic about him is worth a watch.

Junior Bridgeman

Junior Bridgeman didn't really have a memorable NBA career. However, a film about him will certainly entice some people. While his basketball career wasn't a major hit, Bridgeman's success as a businessman was unimaginable. At a time when basketball athletes weren't raking in millions, Bridgeman built his fast-food empire, which is a feel-good success story.

Dirk Nowitzki

Not a lot of European players made a major impact quite like Dirk Nowitzki. Coming all the way from Germany, Nowitzki revolutionized the NBA as a stretch big man.

His NBA journey from being a European prospect entering into the big leagues was quite inspiring. In fact, it could even be another good underdog story, which was capped off when he won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Everybody loves a story of going from rags to riches. Derrick Rose has confessed that poverty is extremely felt in the city of Chicago. Rose had to work hard to become a superstar at the college level before making it big in the NBA.

Of course, Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history. However, he went through a series of injury setbacks that derailed his career. But in inspiring fashion, Rose did successfully come back by reinventing his game to stay in the NBA.

Underdog stories are also inspiring. That's pretty much the story of Jimmy Butler. From sending his commitment letter to Marquette via a fax machine in McDonald's and being homeless to becoming a superstar in the NBA, there's no question that Butler went through the ringer. Butler's perseverance and determination proves that anyone can go the distance.

Bill Russell

Bill Russell was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that went on to capture 11 NBA championships. Russell's accomplishments in the NBA were legendary and remains unmatched to this day.

But while Russell's NBA career was decorated, he also made a positive impact as an activist. Of course, he was also the first Black coach in NBA history and the first one to win a championship.

Kobe Bryant's Black Mamba Mentality inspired a lot of hoopers around the world in terms of basketball or simply just work ethic. Bryant's work ethic had plenty of success to match, including five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and one MVP.

His basketball career was a roller-coaster ride that saw him respond with grit and passion making him one of the greatest to ever step foot in the NBA. And of course, his tragic death after he retired would be a dramatic conclusion to a biopic.