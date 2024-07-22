There's no question that NBA players deserve to play under the bright lights of the Summer Olympics, a showcase for the best athletes in the world while representing their respective countries. But surprisingly, there are a handful of NBA athletes that manage to miss out on the Summer Games.

Fortunately, that should change for some of them. Let's take a look at 10 NBA players who will make their Olympic debuts.

Josh Giddey

With Josh Giddey as the top rising star for Australia, it's safe to say he's going to be the program's upcoming cornerstone. The rebuilding chapter first began for the Boomers when they fielded Giddey as the top star for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Boomers will look to go deeper at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Giddey at the helm.

Jose Alvarado

Puerto Rico took over the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in San Juan to punch an Olympic berth for the first time in 20 years thanks largely to the game of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

While NBA fans are used to seeing Alvarado showcase his defensive chops in the NBA, Alvarado is expected to carry the load offensively and defensively as the go-to-guy of the Puerto Rico national team at the Summer Games, which should be a joy to watch.

Bol Bol

The Phoenix Suns big man will do his nation a lot of good when he suits up for South Sudan at the Paris Olympics. The move should be a win-win for both sides given how influential his father Manute Bol was to the country. Furthermore, the Olympics is a great way for Bol Bol to develop more confidence heading into the next NBA season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the centerpiece that helped Canada accomplish a major feat at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They earned Canada's first podium finish in FIBA history.

But more importantly, they punched a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics for their first appearance since 2000, all these at the expense of eliminating Team USA. SGA will be carrying the load once again for Canada, and fans are in for a treat in his Olympic debut.

After an exciting rookie year, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama has exceeded expectations. Fortunately for NBA fans, the NBA Rookie of the Year isn't done just yet.

The Spurs star is set to make his Olympic debut with Les Bleus. It will be the first of many for Wembanyama, which will happen in his home turf. He's expected to form a deadly twin-tower combination with four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared in the FIBA World Cup for Greece, the two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion has yet to make an appearance in the Olympics. Fortunately, after the Greeks dominated the FIBA OQT on their home court, Giannis' Olympic dreams will soon materialize.

Coming off an undefeated run at the FIBA OQT, Giannis finished as the tournament's Tissot MVP. It's safe to say that the Greeks will be out for a medal in Paris.

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been balling out for the Indiana Pacers. As a result, it isn't surprising that he's one of the few players that Team USA retained after the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Haliburton should provide some playmaking for this star-studded cast to go along with a little more shooting to space the floor. The Pacers star should also have more help compared to the 2023 FIBA World Cup edition in his first Olympic appearance.

Anthony Edwards

Another player that was retained from the 2023 FIBA World Cup squad was Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Edwards should provide another offensive weapon for Team USA. But similar to the way he plays, his Olympic debut is expected to be explosive at best.

With Edwards making his first Olympic appearance, the All-Star guard should be one of the rising stars who will become important for the program's future.

Causing quite a stir in the international basketball scene, Joel Embiid is controversial at best. After initially getting naturalized in France, the former NBA MVP decided to make a U-turn by opting to play for Team USA. Nonetheless, his first Olympic appearance could be quite the spectacle, given that the host and its fans will have a bone to pick against Embiid.

But among the NBA players mentioned, the most surprising fact is that Stephen Curry has never played in the Olympics. While Curry has suited up in back-to-back FIBA World Cups, it's a head scratcher that Curry had never suited up in the Summer Games, a time when the best athletes in the world show up.

Widely regarded as the best shooter in the world, the four-time NBA champion should inject some much-needed floor spacing and playmaking for this stacked Team USA squad.