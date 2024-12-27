NBA players, like all humans, need some down time away from their work too. While some NBA superstars prefer to explore other career paths, others like to work on their hobbies.

While hobbies can mean many different things, some players actually like to spend time with their animal friends. Although dogs and cats are common for NBA players, some take it to a whole new level. Here are the 10 NBA players with the most exotic pets, ranked.

1. Dwyane Wade: Stingrays

While Dwyane Wade was cool on the court, he was also interesting off it. In fact, The three-time NBA champion actually owned a stingray tank, which was done by the stars of Animal Planet's Tanked. To display Wade's sneaker collection under water, the former Miami Heat star had a custom tank done. To spice up the display, adding some stingrays ultimately made it look cooler.

2. Gilbert Arenas: Sharks

Remember when Gilbert Arenas was desperately trying to sell off a mansion? Well, that very home actually had a shark tank. It's not exactly clear what kind of sharks Arenas owned. However, according to sources, it seems to be black-tip sharks. Sharks can be opportunistic feeders. Besides, they are considered to be apex predators in the ocean.

While sharks are a unique addition to any home, they are also costly since they have a huge appetite, requiring a good supply of fish and consistent water changes. Not only was Arenas losing money because of the sharks, but he even went through an ordeal just trying to unload the mansion.

3. Shaquille O'Neal: Tigers

Having pet felines are normal, especially adopting stray cats or picking up kittens from the pet store. However, successful basketball player turned businessman Shaquille O'Neal took it to another level by picking up some tiger cubs for himself.

Of course ,tigers are a more aggressive species of felines. Although they're related to cats, they're much bigger, stronger, and may require some additional caution, even for a man of O'Neal's size.

4. Anthony Davis: Marmoset

While less dangerous, it's still unusual to have a pet monkey. However, Anthony Davis did become an owner of a marmoset. Davis even showed his marmoset off to the public, calling it Meek. Around that time, Davis was getting frustrated in New Orleans due to repeated playoff exits. Pretty sure Meek was there to comfort the current Los Angeles Lakers star.

5. Carmelo Anthony: Camel

You don't see many camels in New York City. However, in 2011, Carmelo Anthony decided to get one, which turned some heads in the process. Moreover, camels love to usually stay in the sandy deserts. It's worth wondering how the camel felt when he had to see a completely different environment filled with bright lights, busy people, and tall skyscrapers.

6. Robert Covington: Snakes and Lizards

Robert Covington is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. While he is a valuable asset for various playoff contenders, Covington loves to spend his down time with his reptile friends. Inspired by the legendary zoologist Steve Irwin, Covington just had to get some reptiles for himself. His collection includes four lizards and a couple of snakes.

7. Dwight Howard: Snakes

Speaking of reptiles, particularly snakes, another NBA player who loves them is Dwight Howard. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was a huge fan of snakes, owning up to 20. Snakes are certainly not everyone's cup of tea. However, they do have some allure thanks to their beautiful combination of colors and their exotic nature.

8. Ben Simmons: Savannah Cats

Make no mistake, cats are great to have as pets. However, Ben Simmons also took it to another level by getting some exotic ones in the form of Savannah Cats. Savannah Cats are hybrids, which mean they are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval.

While they can have a good temperament, Savannah Cats are also some of the largest pet felines to have. If you aren't ready for that, you might just end up like the All-Star guard, who eventually admitted to regretting spending $10K for these two felines.

9. George Hill: Antelope

George Hill owns a 850-acre farm in Texas. Hill, who last played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, spends a lot of his time away from the court in the said farm. It's certainly not a bad way to unwind from the chaos on a farm where nature comes alive.

Moreover, it's also not a bad way to bring some food to the table. But among the animals in his farm, the one that stands out are his antelopes. Hill reportedly raises several scimitar orcyx, which is a kind of antelope that's common in Africa.

10. Nikola Jokic: Horses

If Nikola Jokic isn't battling it out for MVPs, it's safe to say that he's probably playing with his horses. The reigning three-time NBA MVP certainly has a connection with horses. In fact, Jokic's family runs a stable filled with horses that participate in horse racing. It won't be surprising if the Joker actually goes full time horse racing once his basketball career is over.