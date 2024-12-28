Hairstyles are a great way to express oneself. As a result, it isn't surprising that some NBA players choose a hairstyle that allows them to express their personality. However, some of them would go to the extremes with their hair. Here is a ranking of the 10 NBA players with the wildest hairstyle.

1. Jimmy Butler's ombre faux locks

It wasn't long ago when Jimmy Butler shocked the NBA world for his unusual hairdo for NBA Media Day. As we all know, Butler has been notorious for playing with different hairstyles come NBA Media Day. From an emo look to regular twists and braids, the one that stands out has got to be his ombre faux locks. Unusually long and straight, Butler surely turned some heads.

2. Chris Andersen's wild mohawk

Chris Andersen, also known as The Birdman, often gets some attention with his wild tattoos that cover nearly his entire body. However, one of his main highlights is also his extremely wild mohawk that goes well with his moniker and look. It's safe to say the mohawk is the perfect cherry on top that allows him to live up to The Birdman.

3. Dennis Rodman's hair patterns

A lot of basketball players and fans will agree that Dennis Rodman was a menace on the court thanks to his hustle and defense. The same players and fans will also agree that Rodman has an expressive personality. Aside from his antics and shenanigans, Rodman also loves to play around with his hair. From colors to patterns, Rodman also likes to use his hair to express himself.

4. Metta World Peace's hair with words

Another NBA star that got a lot of attention for his antics and shenanigans is Metta World Peace, previously known as Ron Artest. From Metta World Peace's role in Malice in the Palace to several technical fouls, he was a physical player.

Furthermore, Metta World Peace has never been shy about being himself. This includes not only officially changing his names but also letting his hair do a lot of the talking.

5. Anthony Mason's hair with words

When it comes to enforcers, Anthony Mason was certainly up there as one of the best front-court players in the NBA. But while he often made his presence on the court with his size and physicality, Mason was also one to play with his hair.

In fact, the former Knicks star also had some words in his head. But what separates him from Metta World Peace is Mason's bald head with words

6. Russell Westbrook's braids

Basketball fans are used to seeing Russell Westbrook sport a clean faded hairstyle. But when the former NBA MVP took his talents to the Houston Rockets, it seems that fans not only got to see him in a new jersey but in also a new hairstyle.

In fact, Westbrook sported a fade haircut with two braids in front to cap off the hairstyle. It was odd to see the former NBA MVP sport this look. However, Westbrook isn't one to shy away from exploring new looks given that he is the king of gameday attires.

7. Jeremy Lin's mohawk

A lot of basketball fans certainly enjoyed Linsanity when Jeremy Lin carved out a legendary underdog story.

But while Lin initially sported a clean barber's cut, the Linsanity star eventually decided to go with wild hairstyles, capped off by a long mohawk, when he became a legitimate NBA starter. The transformation was a huge leap for Lin, needing some time for NBA fans to get used to his new look.

8. Allen Iverson's braids

While Allen Iverson devastated the courts with his signature Killer Crossover, he was also one of the most influential players in the NBA.

Not only was Iverson great with his handles, but The Answer also turned some heads off the court with his fashion choice and signature braids. In fact, a lot of basketball fans remember when Iverson had his braids done by his mother midway in the game.

9. Elfrid Payton's high-rise hairdo

Hairstyles usually have no effect to a player's performance. However, that wasn't the case for Elfrid Payton. Sporting a high-rise hairdo, Payton had trouble making his shots for a basic reason. His hair was simply blocking his vision. As a result, this led to Payton missing from point-blank range. It was so wild that Payton had to cut his hair due to his dipping performance.

10. Scott Pollard's blonde mohawk

Scott Pollard isn't one to exactly turn heads with his game. However, he did get some attention at one point thanks to his blonde mohawk coupled with some pigtails on his beard. It wasn't exactly the hottest look, but he did help the Cleveland Cavaliers make it all the way to the 2007 NBA Finals.