Incentives are a great way to motivate an NBA player to perform better. Normally, when a player performs better, this usually benefits the team overall.
However, there are moments in the NBA when these incentives can make anyone scratch his head. For some cases, these incentives are just too unusual or simply just out of reach for the particular player. Let's take a look at the 10 weirdest contract incentives in the NBA.
10. Mario Chalmers' incentive for joining Summer League workouts
"I just feel like with my resume, I’m a proven winner. I’m not a bad guy in the locker room; I’m not a jerk. So, I just feel like for me to not even get a chance and not even get a workout or nothing like that, it’s a little disheartening."
-Mario Chalmers
Mario Chalmers was the resident point guard of the Miami Heat during its Big Three era. Although he was a steady facilitator that led to a pair of NBA championships, the organization was willing to incentivize Chalmers, in terms of staying in shape.
While most veterans aren't usually required to attend the NBA's Summer League practices, they incentivized Chalmers by giving him a bonus of $19,580 if he attended those workouts.
9. Boris Diaw's 254-pound bonus
Staying in shape is a huge factor to a successful NBA season. As a result, when all-around player Boris Diaw had troubles in maintaining his shape, the Spurs did stipulate a bonus in his deal to encourage him to work on his physique.
The incentive allowed Diaw to enjoy an additional $150,000, for every weight check in different times of the regular season. During the weight check, Diaw was required to post 254 pounds or less, as per reports.
8. Yi Jianlian's unusual games played incentive
Fresh from an Olympic run in 2016, the Lakers were intrigued by the play of Chinese center Yi Jianlian. However, the NBA world was caught off guard by the signing of the former lottery pick. Yi agreed on a one-year, $8 million deal that only guaranteed $250,000.
According to reports, Yi could only enjoy the $8 million in incentives, which was dictated by the amount of games he played. Unfortunately, Yi was waived just before the 2016-17 season.
7. Matt Bonner's shooting bonus
Another Spur in this list, Matt Bonner was known for his elite spot-up shooting. Known as the Red Rocket, the Spurs wanted to see if Bonner's shooting would continue to elevate.
As a result, his deal for the 2010-11 season included a total target of 169 after adding up his free-throw shooting percentage, 3-point shooting percentage and field-goal shooting percentage. Nevertheless, Bonner only summed up a total of 157.
6. Omer Asik's All-Star incentive
Hailing from Turkey, Omer Asik was a serviceable center in the NBA. However, when the Pelicans signed him, they expected the second-round pick to develop into an All-Star.
As a result, in his five-year, $60 million deal, Asik could have received an additional $250,000 for making an All-Star team and another $250,000 for making any of the All-NBA teams. However, Asik only averaged 4.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, which certainly don't scream All-NBA player.
5. Luke Ridnour's DPOTY bonus
There's no doubt that Luke Ridnour was a respectable playmaker as a starting guard in the NBA for several seasons. However, the Seattle Supersonics didn't really see him as just a facilitator but also a guard with defensive abilities.
In fact, when he signed a three-year contract extension worth $19.5 million, the deal included a $1.5 million bonus if Ridnour was named Defensive Player of the Year. To be fair, he was coming off a career-high 1.6 steals per game. However, Ridnour was far from being known as a defensive stopper.
4. Nick Collison's MVP bonus
There's no question that Thunder fans have a huge respect for Nick Collison after spending his entire NBA career with the organization. Furthermore, his heart and hustle on the court found a place in basketball fans' hearts.
However, the Thunder certainly took it too far when they agreed to a $100,000 bonus in Collison's contract for winning NBA MVP. Given that Collison never averaged double figures in a single season, it was surely a ridiculous incentive.
3. Adonal Foyle's big-time MVP bonus
Speaking of MVP clauses, the Golden State Warriors had high hopes for their lottery pick Adonal Foyle. This was a huge reason why the Warriors were in their dark years during the 2000s.
In fact, the team even gave Foyle a $500,000 bonus if he bagged the NBA MVP Award and another $500,000 if he led the Warriors to an NBA championship as the Finals MVP. It's worth noting that Foyle averaged 4.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his NBA career. Furthermore, he made little to no impact in the postseason.
2. Mo Harkless earns bonus for refusing to shoot
Although it's normal for teams to place a contract bonus that requires a shooter to hit a minimum percentage, it was the execution that made it weird for Mo Harkless' situation. In his four-year $42 million deal with the Blazers, Harkless was motivated to hit at least 35 percent of his threes for the regular season with a $500,000 bonus at stake.
But after the 6-foot-7 forward hit three of five in the Blazers' 77th game of the season, Harkless wasn't willing to risk the dip in percentage by attempting only one 3-pointer in the team's remaining outings. In the end, Harkless finished at 35.1% from behind the arc for the 2016-17 season to earn the lucrative bonus.
1. Spencer Dinwiddie's $1 championship bonus
Spencer Dinwiddie has been a reliable scoring guard in the NBA. But while he often impresses when he's on the court, Dinwiddie's contracts may be weird at best. In fact, since joining the Washington Wizards, Dinwiddie revealed that his contracts have an interesting stipulation that involves him receiving $1 when his team wins the NBA title.
According to Dinwiddie, it's his form of bonding with his agent. However now with the Lakers, a team that has championship aspirations, it remains to be seen whether Dinwiddie will enjoy his $1 bonus.