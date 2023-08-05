Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is adding a total of twelve new weapons, including five new craftable weapons for Fontaine, five new Battle Pass weapons, a new 5-star weapon, and the final new weapon from fishing in Fontaine.

Genshin Impact 4.0 New Weapons

New 5-star Bow – The First Great Magic

This weapon is Lyney‘s signature weapon.

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 608

CRIT DMG at Lv. 90: 66.2%

Parsifal the Great: DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

A stage prop once used by a past “Great Magician.” Its final secret was that it was also a weapon beyond the pale.

Fleuve Cende Ferryman (4-star Sword)

Obtained through the Fishing merchant in Fontaine.

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 510

Energy Recharge at Lv. 90: 45.9%

Ironbone: Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16/20/24/28/32% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

A handy length of abandoned copper pipe that was once used as a weapon. It was famous — or infamous, depending — in some circles.

New Battle Pass Weapons in Genshin Impact

Five new weapons obtainable through the Battle Pass are being added in Genshin Impact Version 4.0! This means there is now a total of ten weapon choices for those purchasing the Gnostic Hymn.

Wolf Fang (4-star Sword)

Base ATK at Lv.90: 510

CRIT Rate at Lv.90: 27.6%

Northwind Wolf: DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s.

Legend has it that this longsword was once used by a wandering knight in the distant past.

Talking Stick (4-star Claymore)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 565

CRIT Rate at Lv. 90: 18.4%

The Silver Tongue: ATK will be increased by 16/20/24/28/32% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12/15/18/21/24% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Most people will find this obsidian-inlaid club quite convincing indeed.

Ballad of the Fjords (4-star Polearm)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 510

CRIT Rate at Lv. 90: 27.6%

Tales of the Tundra: When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120/150/180/210/240.

A polearm used by those seeking to catch fish in the tundra. It lets none escape.

Sacrificial Jade (4-star Catalyst)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 454

CRIT Rate at Lv. 90: 36.8%

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jade Circulation: When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32/40/48/56/64% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40/50/60/70/80. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s.

An ancient jade pendant that gleams like clear water. It seems to have been used in ancient ceremonies.

Scion of the Blazing Sun (4-star Bow)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 565

CRIT Rate: 18.4%

The Way of Sunfire: After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60/75/90/105/120% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28/35/42/49/56% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s.

An ancient longbow that is a remnant of King Deshret's ancient era. An indecipherable ancient text and solemn patterns have been carved into it.

New Craftable Weapons

The new region Fontaine also has its own line of craftable 4-star weapons.

Finale of the Deep (4-star Claymore)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 565

ATK at Lv. 90: 27.6%

An End Sublime: When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12/15/18/21/24% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150/187.5/225/262.5/300 ATK will be gained based on 2.4/3/3.6/4.2/4.8% of the Bond when cleared for 15s. Bond of Life: Absorbs healing for the character based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained.

This longsword is as silent as the mysterious ocean depths. It is even more ancient than its stylings might imply.

Tidal Shadow (4-star Claymore)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 510

ATK at Lv. 90: 41.3%

White Cruising Wave: After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24/30/36/42/48% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

An exquisitely-crafted, standard-model sword forged for the high-ranking officers and flagship captains of Fontaine's old navy.

Rightful Reward (4-star Polearm)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 565

HP at Lv. 90: 27.6%

Tip of the Spear: When the wielder is healed, restore 8/10/12/14/16 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

A sharp spear. Only its tip remains freshly bloodstained.

Flowing Purity (4-star Claymore)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 565

ATK at Lv. 90: 27.6%

Unfinished Masterpiece: When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 8/10/12/14/16% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Up to a maximum of 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG can be gained this way. This effect lasts 15s. Bond of Life: Absorbs healing for the character based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained.

for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide All Elemental DMG Bonus. Up to a maximum of All Elemental DMG can be gained this way. This effect lasts 15s. Bond of Life: Absorbs healing for the character based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained. A strangely-shaped anthology of scripts. All the scripts written by Coppelius are recorded within.

Song of Stillness (4-star Bow)

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 510

ATK at Lv. 90: 41.3%

Benthic Pulse: After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16/20/24/28/32% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

A strange longbow that resembles a sea creature. Its strings make no sound at all.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is scheduled to hit live servers globally on August 16, 2023. For more Gaming news, check out our newsroom.