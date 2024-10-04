Kevin Durant is arguably the most unstoppable scorer in the NBA. Thanks to his combination of size and skills, Durant has established himself in the NBA for several seasons.

Furthermore, his career has also seen him win two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and 14 All-Star Game appearances. With plenty of success in his career, let's take a look at the 14 Hall of Famers Kevin Durant eliminated in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis (Future HOF)

Back in the 2017-18 playoffs, an Anthony Davis-led New Orleans Pelicans played gallantly against the heavily favored Golden State Warriors led by Kevin Durant. However, Durant and the Warriors took care of business in five games. Nevertheless, Davis was still a handful after averaging 27.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Chris Paul (Future HOF)

Before becoming brief teammates in Phoenix, Durant actually eliminated CP3 in the playoffs first in the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals. Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder finished off Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

Years later, Durant would join the Golden State Warriors while Paul joined the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, it was the same story. Durant and the Warriors swept Paul and the Rockets for two-straight postseasons.

Russell Westbrook (Future HOF)

Despite being teammates in Oklahoma for several years, Durant and Russell Westbrook eventually went their separate ways. Their first playoff matchup came in the 2023 Playoffs when Westbrook had just joined the Los Angeles Clippers while Durant with the Phoenix Suns.

Durant and the Suns outlasted the former in five games. Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game in the series.

Damian Lillard (Future HOF)

Durant and the Warriors met Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 and 2019 Playoffs, both of which saw Durant's Warriors emerge victorious. The Warriors swept Lillard and the Blazers in 2017. Two years later, the Blazers pushed the series to six games in the Western Conference Finals.

James Harden (Future HOF)

James Harden and Durant have been teammates twice, once in Oklahoma and the second in Brooklyn with the Nets. However, these two former teammates have clashed in the postseason.

Durant and the Thunder emerged victorious in the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs after dismantling Harden's Rockets in five games. Years later, Durant joined the Warriors, paving the way for more two more playoff clashes leading to sweeps in favor of Durant and the Warriors.

LeBron James (Future HOF)

After LeBron James and the Miami Heat gave Durant a rude welcome in his first NBA Finals appearance, Durant and the Warriors did get two-straight NBA championships at the expense of James and the Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

Kawhi Leonard (Future HOF)

Despite being one of the best wing defenders in the NBA, Durant has pretty much dominated Kawhi Leonard in the postseason. While Leonard was still with the San Antonio Spurs, Durant has beaten him in the 2012 Western Conference Finals and 2016 Western Conference Semifinals as part of the Thunder.

When Durant joined the Warriors, Leonard's Spurs lost in the 2017 Western Conference Finals and in the first round of the 2018 Playoffs. Five years later, in the 2023 Playoffs, Durant's Suns also eliminated Leonard's Clippers in five games.

Jason Kidd

In his final season with the Dallas Mavericks, Kidd was part of the defending champions that suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Durant's Thunder in 2012. Despite the sweep, Kidd did average 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per outing.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki also played for the Mavericks in the first round of the 2012 Playoffs. Nowitzki proved to be the brightest spot in the Mavericks' failed title defense. He led the Mavs in scoring with 26.8 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Manu Ginobili

The Spurs and the Thunder were Western Conference rivals for quite some time in the postseason.

Although the Spurs prevailed in their 2014 meeting, which saw them win the NBA championship, Durant's Thunder actually defeated the Spurs in 2012 and 2016, eliminating both teams that had Manu Ginobili on it. As a Warrior, Durant continued to torment the Spurs in the 2017 and 2018 Playoffs.

Tony Parker

Not only was Ginobili on the 2012, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Spurs teams, but the Spurs also paraded their resident point guard Tony Parker.

Tim Duncan

Like Ginobili and Parker, Tim Duncan was the main big man of the 2012, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Spurs teams that failed to advance in the playoffs because of Durant's teams.

Pau Gasol

Although Pau Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers gave Durant's Thunder a rude playoff debut, Durant's teams have tormented Gasol's postseason runs since then. In the 2012 Playoffs, Durant's Thunder dispatched Gasol and the Lakers in six games.

A few years later, Durant led the Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs in their 2017 and 2018 Playoff run-ins. It's worth noting that these two appearances were Gasol's final playoff runs.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant only met twice in the postseason. Although Bryant won the first one, Durant made sure to exact vengeance in their 2012 playoff matchup in the Western Conference Semifinals.