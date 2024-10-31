Winning the NBA MVP is a major honor, as it crowns the best basketball player of the regular season. However, as of late, NBA MVPs have struggled to convert their regular-season success into the playoffs. In fact, the last NBA MVP to win a championship was back in 2015. As a result, it's safe to say that the NBA MVP curse is slowly becoming more valid.

In fact, Nikola Jokic has won three NBA MVPs in four seasons, and it was the year he didn't win MVP in between that the Denver Nuggets won the NBA title. Go figure. So here's a look at 14 stars who defied the NBA MVP curse by winning a championship.

Stephen Curry – 2015

The 2014-2015 season marked the emergence of the Golden State Warriors dynasty led by Stephen Curry. Curry would go on to win his first of two NBA MVPs.

In the same year, Curry also led the Warriors to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1975. The Warriors took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. However, the Finals MVP honors went to Andre Iguodala instead of Curry.

Tim Duncan – 2003

Ever since the San Antonio Spurs drafted him, Tim Duncan was certainly a pillar of the Spurs dynasty that ruled across decades. In the 2002-2003 season, Duncan was crowned MVP for the second-straight season after averaging 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

Later that year, Duncan defied the curse by leading the Spurs past the New Jersey Nets in six games to win his second NBA championship and Finals MVP.

Shaquille O'Neal – 2000

After wreaking havoc in Orlando, joining the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves in the NBA. In the 1999-2000 season, O'Neal dominated by averaging a league-best 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. The Big Diesel was crowned MVP for the first and only time in his career.

Later that year, O'Neal led the charge in the Lakers' playoff run, capped off by a Finals win in six games at the expense of the Indiana Pacers. O'Neal claimed his first of four NBA titles and first of three Finals MVPs.

Moses Malone – 1983

The 1982-1983 season saw Moses Malone win his third and final NBA MVP. However, it was also the first year that saw Malone finally taste some championship success. Teaming up with Julius Erving, the Philadelphia 76ers went all the way to win the NBA championship with Malone crowned with his first and only NBA Finals MVP.

Willis Reed – 1970

Despite being a second-round draft pick, Willis Reed defied the odds by transforming into an NBA MVP, becoming the first player to achieve the feat. Later that year, Reed continued to go against the odds by leading the New York Knicks all the way to a championship. He won his first of two NBA championships and Finals MVPs.

Bob Cousy – 1957

Just the second NBA MVP in league history, Bob Cousy averaged 20.6 points and a league-best 7.5 assists per game. Later that year, Cousy helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship as part of the Celtics dynasty.

Wilt Chamberlain – 1967

Known as one of the dominant players in NBA history, Wilt Chamberlain was given his third MVP in the 1966-1967 season. However, it was during the same year Chamberlain finally proved his critics wrong in the postseason. The 7'1 big man played an instrumental role in helping the Sixers win the NBA championship, the first of two in his storied career.

Magic Johnson – 1987

Magic Johnson was one of the most impactful players in the NBA. As the face of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson impressed enough by winning his first of three MVPs in the 1986-1987 season.

Later that year, Johnson continued to break records by winning his fourth NBA championship. It also marked his third Finals MVP award, which was the final one of his decorated career.

Hakeem Olajuwon – 1994

With Michael Jordan suddenly retiring from basketball, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets seized the moment. Olajuwon emerged as the NBA MVP in the 1993-1994 season. Later that year, Olajuwon spearheaded the Rockets to win the first of back-to-back NBA championships and Finals MVP.

Larry Bird – 1984 & 1986

While some players have defied the curse, others have done it twice. One such player was Larry Bird, who was the face of the Celtics dynasty in the 80s. In 1984, fresh from winning his first NBA MVP, Bird went on to win his first Finals MVP and second NBA championship. Two years later, it was a repeat story for the Celtics great.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 1971 & 1980

Another player who defied the curse twice was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Surprisingly, Abdul-Jabbar was able to achieve the feat nearly 10 years apart. In just his second season, Abdul-Jabbar won his first MVP award and NBA title. Nine years later, he claimed his sixth and final MVP award along with his second NBA championship, this time with the Lakers.

Michael Jordan – 1991 & 1992

The second NBA star to defy the curse in back-to-back fashion was Michael Jordan. Winning two championships of the Chicago Bulls' pair of three-peats, Jordan also won NBA MVP for the first two years of the Bulls dynasty. It's one of the major reasons why Jordan is the GOAT.

LeBron James – 2012 & 2013

Around two decades later, Jordan's feat was matched by The King, LeBron James. Joining the Miami Heat, James took over the NBA by winning his second and third MVPs. During those years, The King also brought home his first two NBA championships.

Bill Russell – 1961, 1962, 1963, 1965

The only NBA star who defied the curse more than twice was the late Bill Russell. As the face of the Celtics dynasty in the 60s, Russell was nearly unstoppable en route to several NBA MVPs and championships. To this day, Russell's feat remains unmatched.