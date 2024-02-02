After another 7-10 season for the Falcons, what does the offseason hold in the first year of the Raheem Morris era?

Another mediocre season ended in disappointment for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. The franchise finished 7-10 for the third straight season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith. The rushing duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier had a strong year, but averaging 32 fewer yards per game than in 2022 plus mediocre quarterback meant that this Falcons offense never did enough to be a serious playoff contender.

Defensively, Atlanta was solid, but the Falcons forced the fourth-fewest turnovers of any team in the NFL. Combine that with 28 giveaways on the other side of the ball, and this team finished with the second-worst turnover differential in the league. With the offseason underway the NFL Draft and free agency will be key for Atlanta. But the team could also look to make additions via trade. Here are two trade targets for the Falcons this offseason.

Quinnen Williams (DT), New York Jets

The Falcons' defense has been a focal point for improvement in recent years, and acquiring a dominant force on the defensive line should be a priority in the 2024 offseason. New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams emerges as the ideal candidate to anchor the Falcons' interior defensive line.

Williams, known for his explosive first step, agility, and ability to penetrate offensive lines, has quickly established himself as one of the league's premier interior defenders. His disruptive presence in the trenches would provide an immediate upgrade to Atlanta's run defense and significantly improve their ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

With the potential departure of veterans Calais Campbell on the interior and Bud Dupree on the edge, the Falcons need an infusion of youth and talent on the defensive front. Williams fits the bill perfectly. His ability to collapse the pocket and disrupt opposing offenses would not only enhance the pass rush but also create opportunities for the Falcons' struggling edge rushers to capitalize on one-on-one matchups.

Acquiring Quinnen Williams would require a substantial investment, but the impact he could have on the Falcons' defense would be well worth the cost. The Falcons must be willing to explore trade options and negotiate effectively to bring this game-changing defensive tackle to Atlanta.

Michael Gallup (WR), Dallas Cowboys

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons should target dynamic playmakers at the wide receiver position to complement their talented backfield. This Falcons team relied on tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith (combined 1,249 receiving yards), as Drake London (905 receiving yards) was the only wideout to surpass 260 receiving yards. Michael Gallup, currently with the Dallas Cowboys, emerges as an ideal target to bolster Atlanta's receiving corps.

Gallup, known for his deep threat capabilities, physicality, and ability to make contested catches, would provide the Falcons with a versatile weapon in the passing game. Gallup's ability to stretch the field and make big plays down the sidelines would not only elevate the passing attack but also contribute to the development of young receiving talent on the roster.

Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Cowboys back in 2019, but has frustratingly been underused by Dallas over the last few years — not surpassing 500 yards in any of the last three seasons. The addition of Gallup would ]only strengthen the passing game and provide a whoever starts at quarterback in 2024 with a much-needed reliable target to help the Falcons contend in a tight NFC South.