These are the players the Falcons should go after during free agency.

After years of salary cap constraints resulting from bad deals made by prior management, the Atlanta Falcons had one of their better free-agent offseasons this past season. Instead of bargain shopping, as they had done in the past couple of years, they were able to flash their bank account to some valuable free agents who helped their team, particularly on defense, such as Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, and others.

In the upcoming season, the Falcons could have around $34 million in cap space to work with, according to Over The Cap. However, it will once again be another intriguing offseason, now that the Falcons will be starting from scratch, having to replace head coach Arthur Smith after he was fired just after Atlanta's last regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons will certainly have some needs, but it also depends on their plans for the 2024 NFL Draft and beyond. As mentioned, it will start with whoever Atlanta decides on as their next head coach. That's obviously priority number one right now. But let's take a look at a few options the Falcons could explore in free agency in 2024.

Kirk Cousins, QB

If the Falcons choose not to go after one of the quarterbacks in this year's draft, there are some solid options likely in free agency, starting with Kirk Cousins. Cousins will be 36 by the start of next season and will also be coming off a ruptured Achilles injury he suffered early in the 2023 season. The Minnesota Vikings definitely suffered without him, but they could also re-sign him. If they don't, signing Cousins wouldn't necessarily mean that the Falcons wouldn't have drafted a quarterback, as the former Vikings signal-caller could be coming in as a short-term fix, grooming the assumed quarterback draft pick.

Tyler Boyd, WR

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver is coming off a down year this season, finishing with 67 catches on 98 targets, with five drops, for 667 yards and two touchdowns. He also missed his starting quarterback most of the season in Joe Burrow, who went down with a wrist injury. Drake London is WR1 in Atlanta, but they are still looking for a clear WR2 and even WR3, especially with Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson hitting free agency. Boyd is worth looking at.

Brian Burns, Edge

This one would probably be quite a stretch for the Falcons but definitely one worth keeping an eye on. Both the Carolina Panthers and Falcons are getting new coaches in 2024, so it's unsure in which direction these teams are going. Burns could always find himself re-signing with Carolina, or he could test the waters of free agency, which, in his case, could be quite lucrative. Nonetheless, Burns is set to be the hottest free agent in 2024. The Falcons will likely be losing Bud Dupree to free agency, and say they go quarterback over edge rusher in the draft, then Burns could be intriguing.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

If Burns is too pricey, then perhaps they could look toward the veteran Jadeveon Clowney. He signed just a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The 30-year-old has had a resurgent season this year, with 24 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and 9.5 sacks. That means his asking price will only go up, but not like Burns.