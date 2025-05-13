Caitlin Clark hasn’t just had a busy offseason — she’s had a busy couple of years. Since capping off her legendary college career at Iowa, Clark has become a WNBA superstar with the Indiana Fever, won Rookie of the Year, gotten to know Taylor Swift, spent time with other pro athletes like Serena Williams and Nelly Korda, and appeared in a historic Super Bowl ad.

However, no matter where her star power took her, Clark always maintained one aspect of her life: She was in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse gym in Indiana by 8 a.m. Fever general manager Amber Cox was one of the first in the organization to take notice of Clark's routine.

“I kind of marveled at it,” Cox expressed with awe.

Cox wasn't the only member of the Fever who was easily impressed. Team president Kelly Krauskopf recounted a time she expected Clark to be away on a trip but found her training in the gym the next day.

When she questioned Clark about it, Krauskopf said the 23-year-old simply responded, “I couldn't miss a workout.”

Despite this offseason being Clark's first real break since 2023, she still made sure to get in the weight room, addressing a criticism she's faced in the past, and work on aspects of her game that needed improvement.

Clark revealed the motivation behind her methods in an interview with ESPN.

“That's where I'm going to find my confidence coming into this next season, is just knowing I've been consistent,” she explained. “Whether it's been the weight room, whether it's been my skill development, my shooting.”

Thanks to her discipline and the much-needed break, Clark will enter the 2025 WNBA season refreshed, rested, and ready to help lead the Fever to a winning record and on a deep run into the playoffs. Clark's second year kicks off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.