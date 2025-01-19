The Denver Nuggets are proving they’re in a prime position to defend their title this season. Led by reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić and supported by a strong core, Denver is built for another championship run. Sure, the roster has shown flashes of brilliance. However, it’s clear that a few strategic moves could push this team to even greater heights. As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Nuggets have a chance to address their bench depth and round out their rotation. By adding a sharpshooting wing and a seasoned center, Denver could significantly improve their chances of reclaiming the championship. Here are two trades the Nuggets should consider making before the deadline.

The Denver Nuggets' 2024-25 Season So Far

The 2024-25 NBA season has so far been successful for the Denver Nuggets. They currently hold a 25-16 record. Nikola Jokić also continues to assert himself as one of the league's most dominant players. Of course, the question of how long his prime will last is a mystery even to the most seasoned observers.

Jokić is surely the best player in Nuggets' franchise history. That said, he will turn 30 on February 19. That's just a couple of weeks after the NBA trade deadline. For Denver’s front office, however, there are some challenges. Take note that Michael Porter Jr is the only player on the roster, aside from Jokić, making more than $10 million per year who is eligible to be traded. Zeke Nnaji and Dario Šarić are the only other players earning more than $4 million who can be traded. Yes, Porter has raised his trade value in recent weeks. However, both Saric and Nnaji's on-court impact has not quite matched their respective salaries for much of the season.

The Nuggets' only tradable first-round pick at this point is the 2031 pick. This is due to the Stepien Rule, which restricts teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive seasons. This pick’s value largely depends on how long Jokić's career lasts and how successful the Nuggets remain in the coming years.

Here we will discuss the three best trades that the Denver Nuggets must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for Bogdan Bogdanović

One clear area where the Nuggets could use an improvement is their bench scoring. Acquiring a skilled wing like Bogdan Bogdanović would go a long way in addressing that need. The Atlanta Hawks' versatile forward is widely regarded as one of the league's most reliable shooters. He can spread the floor while also acting as a steady secondary ball handler. Remember that the Nuggets have leaned heavily on their starting five for offensive production. That said, adding Bogdanović would provide a proven scorer who could step into the role of sixth man and deliver instant offense off the bench.

Bogdanović’s ability to shoot from long range and create his own shot would be a natural fit in Denver’s offense. They thrive on ball movement and spacing. His efficiency, especially from beyond the arc, would stretch opposing defenses and generate more opportunities for Jokić. With the ability to come off the bench and contribute 15-20 points in a game, Bogdanović would be a significant upgrade to a Nuggets bench that has struggled at times to provide scoring depth when needed.

Moreover, Bogdanović brings a wealth of postseason experience. He has played on several competitive teams over the years. In addition, few non-Nuggets players have spent as much time alongside Nikola Jokić as Bogdanović. Recall that they have shared the court with Jokić during Olympic competitions. A versatile wing, Bogdanović could either step into the starting shooting guard position or serve as a key contributor off the bench for Denver.

Trade for Jonas Valančiūnas

Now yes, boosting the bench scoring is critical. However, Denver must also address their frontcourt depth, particularly at the center position. Sure, Jokić is undoubtedly one of the best in the league. That said, having a reliable backup center to provide quality minutes when Jokić rests could make the difference between a first-round exit and a deep playoff run. That’s where Jonas Valančiūnas comes into play. The Washington Wizards big man would be an ideal addition to fill this need.

Valančiūnas is known for his physical presence in the paint. He can dominate on the boards and score effectively in the post. A proven double-double machine, he would offer a more traditional, physical contrast to Jokić's finesse-oriented style. The Lithuanian center’s ability to secure extra possessions would be invaluable in tight playoff matchups. His size and strength would also provide the Nuggets with a matchup advantage against larger centers.

Valančiūnas would solve Denver's backup center dilemma. Keep in mind that the 32-year-old veteran is unlikely to be a long-term part of a rebuilding Wizards team. This is especially true after being relegated to a bench role behind promising young player Alexandre Sarr. Moving off Valančiūnas would allow Washington to get younger while giving them more flexibility to focus on their rebuilding efforts. For the Nuggets, this could be the perfect opportunity to acquire a reliable veteran center. They can potentially send future picks or players who are a better fit for the Wizards' long-term vision.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Nuggets are in a strong position to defend their championship, but standing still is not an option. By acquiring a proven scorer like Bogdan Bogdanović and a tough, dependable center like Jonas Valančiūnas, the Nuggets would not only enhance their depth but also position themselves for another deep playoff run. Adding these two players would make the Nuggets a more balanced team, able to sustain a high level of play even amid injuries or fatigue. As the trade deadline nears, these two moves should be at the forefront of Denver’s strategy, solidifying their spot as the team to beat in the Western Conference.