Nikola Jokic is having another stellar season, making a case for his fourth MVP award. However, the Denver Nuggets are just 14-11, which is good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. By now, the team has probably realized that the reigning MVP needs more help alongside him, especially with Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook struggling to find any sort of consistency. Luckily, the Nuggets still have a chance to make some upgrades to their roster.

With trade season upon us, the Nuggets will have plenty of options to choose from on the trade market. So with that being said, let's take a look at three trade targets Denver should pursue in an effort to bolster their roster.

For quite some time now, the Chicago Bulls have been trying to unload Zach LaVine in order to kick start their rebuilding process. While the Bulls are struggling to find a trade partner, the Nuggets could become an intriguing choice. Aside from Jokic, nobody on Denver's roster has turned heads this year, which means the addition of an All-Star caliber player like LaVine would reduce the burden on the three-time MVP.

Adding LaVine to the fold would be a tremendous help for Denver. His shot creation would bolster the team offensively, which has been the missing piece to the Nuggets' offense as of late. LaVine's trade value isn't all that hot right now, but he might be the missing piece the Nuggets need in order to help Jokic win more games. On the year, LaVine is putting up some strong numbers, as he's averaging 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field

However, acquiring LaVine wouldn't be easy for Denver. One of the biggest reasons the Bulls have struggled to move LaVine is his contract. Back in 2022, LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million deal that has him earning $43 million this season, which would make matching salaries difficult. This could be done by building a package around Michael Porter Jr. ($35.8 million) and Zeke Nnaji ($8.8 million), but the Nuggets have been hesitant about giving up Porter, as he was an important piece during their 2023 championship run.

With the Utah Jazz also hitting the rebuild button, the organization has been trying to find a trade partner for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson since last season. Given that the Nuggets are currently pleading for offensive firepower outside of Jokic, the addition of a true scorer like Clarkson would be just what the doctor ordered.

Clarkson has never shied away from taking over offensively, which would come in handy when the Nuggets' scorers go cold. Furthermore, whether it's running a play or attacking opposing defenses in isolation sets, Clarkson consistently puts points on the board. As a bonus, Clarkson also has plenty of experience facilitating the offense, which we saw during his time as a starter for Utah.

With the Nuggets' bench lacking in reliable personnel, a proven sixth man like the Jazz star easily fits the bill. Clarkson is currently averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the field.

To make matters more interesting, unlike LaVine, Clarkson's salary isn't as big. At $14 million, the Nuggets wouldn't really have to give up any of their main weapons to bring him to town. However, expect Utah to ask for their young up-and-coming players in return, as guys like Christian Braun and the aforementioned Nnaji could be of particular interest for them.

Another trade target the Nuggets could look at to boost their offense is Brandon Ingram. Ingram has shown that he can be a reliable scorer, having been one of the pillars for the New Orleans Pelicans. He is scoring 22.2 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Those numbers could take a leap forward too if the All-Star forward were to be paired with an elite playmaker like Jokic.

Ingram's availability in the trade market stems from him turning down an extension with the Pelicans. Unsatisfied with the amount of money dangled by New Orleans, the organization has been looking for a trade partner to move the former second overall pick. Unfortunately, the team has struggled to do so, due to Ingram's questionable health coupled with his massive salary.

Ingram is due to receive $36 million for the 2024-25 season. On the bright side, his deal expires after the season, and there's no doubt that Ingram would be an intriguing star to pair with Jokic to boost Denver's offense given his firepower and size. But as a second apron team, the Nuggets will be forced to match his salary, which would pretty much require them to include Porter in any potential deal.